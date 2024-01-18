MAP: Street Closures for Friday’s March for Life

March for Life, the annual pro-life demonstration, is scheduled to take place Friday afternoon at the National Mall. Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend the pre-march rally from noon to 1 PM, and 100,000 people are predicted to march from 1 to 4 PM, per the permit issued by the National Park Service. According to MPD, many roads in the area will be closed to parking and traffic starting Friday morning. Here’s what you need to know:



The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 AM to 4 PM:

Constitution Ave. from 15th St. to Third St., NW

Pennsylvania Ave. from Seventh St. to Third St., NW

12th St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Madison Dr., NW

12th Street Tunnel

10th St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Ninth St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Ninth Street Tunnel

Seventh St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Sixth St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Fourth St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Third St. from Indiana Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Madison Dr. from 14th St. to Seventh St., NW

Jefferson Dr. from 14th St. to Seventh St., SW

This road may be closed to traffic from 10 AM to 4 PM:

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following roads will not allow parking from 6 AM to 4 PM:

Constitution Ave. from 15th St. to Third St., NW

Pennsylvania Ave. from Seventh St. to Third St., NW

14th St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

12th St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Madison Dr., NW

10th St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Ninth St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Seventh St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Sixth St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW

Fourth St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Third St. from Indiana Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

Madison Dr. from 14th St. to Seventh St., NW

Jefferson Dr. from 14th St. to Seventh St., SW