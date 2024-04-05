MAP: Street Closures for This Weekend’s Cherry Blossom Races

Two of spring’s most popular runs—the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 5K and 10 Mile Race—are happening this weekend. Expect several street closures and parking restrictions starting as early as 4 AM on Saturday morning. Saturday’s 5K is scheduled for 9:15 AM at Freedom Plaza. Sunday’s race covers a broader area, including the Tidal Basin, Memorial Bridge, and Hains Point . Here’s what you need to know:
Cherry Blossom 5K Restrictions on Saturday, April 6
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4 AM to 4:30 PM:
- Pennsylvania Ave. from Ninth St. to 14th St., NW
- 13th St. from E St. to Pennsylvania Ave., NW
The following roads will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4 AM to 1 PM:
- Pennsylvania Ave. from Third St. to Ninth St., NW
- Third St. from Constitution Ave. to D St., SW
- Independence Ave. from Third St. to Seventh St., SW
- Fourth St. from Independence Ave., SW to Virginia Ave., SW
- D St. from Third St. to Fourth St., SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 4 AM to 4:30 PM:
- Pennsylvania Ave. from Ninth St. to 14th St., NW
- 13th St.from E St. to Pennsylvania Ave., NW
- 12th St. from E St. to Constitution Ave., NW
- 11th St. from E St. to Pennsylvania Ave., NW
- 10th St.from E St. to Constitution Ave., NW
The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8:15 AM to 1 PM:
- Pennsylvania Ave. from Third St. to Ninth St., NW
- Ninth St. from E St. to Constitution Ave., NW
- D St. from Eighth St. to Ninth St., NW
- Seventh St. from Indiana Ave. to Constitution Ave., NW
- Sixth St. from C St. to Constitution Ave., NW
- Constitution Ave. from Third St. to Seventh St., NW
- Third St. from C St., NW to Virginia Ave., SW
- Independence Ave. from Washington Ave. to 7th St., SW
- Fourth St. from Pennsylvania Ave., NW to Virginia Ave., SW
- D St. from Third St. to Fourth St., SW
- Sixth St. from Independence Ave. to Maryland Ave., SW
- C St. from Second St. to Sixth St., SW
Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Race Restrictions on Sunday, April 7
See a map of road closures here.
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 AM to noon:
- Memorial Bridge
- Memorial Cir.
- Rock Creek Parkway South of Virginia Ave.
- Ohio Dr. from 23rd St. to Inlet Bridge
- West Basin Dr.
- East Basin Dr.
- East Potomac Park
- West Potomac Park
- Hains Point
- 15th St. from Constitution Ave. to Independence Ave.
- 17th St. from Constitution Ave. to Independence Ave.
- Independence Ave. from 14th St. to 23rd St.
- Jefferson Dr. from 14th St. to 15th St.
- Madison Drive from 14th St. to 15th St.
- Raoul Wallenberg Place
- Maine Ave. from 395/695 to East Basin Dr.