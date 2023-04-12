Here Are the People With DC-Area Ties on the Forbes Billionaires List

Forbes released its 37th annual list of billionaires last week, and there are quite a few names with DC-area connections.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who has a house in Kalorama and owns The Washington Post, comes in at number three on the list, with a net worth of $114 billion. Jacqueline Mars, heiress of the McLean-based Mars candy fortune, is the fourth-richest woman in the world and number 31 on the list, with a net worth of $38.3 billion. In 2021, tech investor Peter Thiel bought a mansion in Woodland Normanstone. He made the list at spot 659, with a net worth of $4.2 billion.

Here are some of the billionaires with local ties who made this year’s list:

3. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, $114 billion

31. Jacqueline Mars, part owner of Mars candy company, $38.3 billion

195. Pamela Mars, Mars candy family, $9.6 billion

195. Marijke Mars, Mars candy family, $9.6 billion

390. Annette Lerner and family, wife and relatives of the late Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner, $6.5 billion

397. Stephen Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens, $6.4 billion

466. Mitchell Rales, co-owner of the Danaher Corporation, $5.5 billion

552. Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, $4.9 billion

624. Jim Davis, staffing and recruiting company co-founder, $4.4 billion

659. Peter Thiel, entrepreneur and investor, $4.2 billion

699. Bernard Saul II, real estate investor, $4 billion

818. Daniel D’Aniello, cofounder of the Carlyle Group, $3.5 billion

905. David Rubenstein, cofounder of the Carlyle Group, $3.2 billion

982. William Conway, Jr., cofounder of the Carlyle Group, $3 billion

2020. Steve Case, cofounder of Revolution LLC, $1.4 billion

2133. George Pedersen, cofounder of ManTech International, $1.3 billion