Lana Del Rey and Maggie Rogers Will Headline This Year’s All Things Go Music Festival

This fall, the All Things Go Music Festival will make its annual return to the Merriweather Post Pavilion with an event bigger than ever. For the first time since 2019, the independent festival will take place over two days, September 30 and October 1, with more than 30 heavy-hitting stars and emerging artists performing across multiple stages.

Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen have been tapped as headliners for Saturday’s show, joined by a roster of indie pop favorites such as Tegan and Sara, Raye, and Peach Pit. On Sunday, Lana Del Rey and Boygenius—the supergroup that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Richmond, Virginia’s Lucy Dacus—will take over the stage, along with Beabadoobee, MUNA, and Arlo Parks. It will be Boygenius’s second big show at Merriweather this year: They’ll play the Re:SET DMV festival in June.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21, at 10 AM, with day passes starting at $105 and two-day passes starting at $185. If you want expedited entry and reserved seating, you can purchase a VIP pass for almost double the price. VIP Super Suite passes are also available for those who want to splurge on access to an exclusive VIP suite, special viewing areas, and merch. The vendor lineup has yet to be announced, but past culinary partners include Maketto chef Erik Bruner Yang, Shake Shack, and José Andrés’s Beefsteak.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that this year will be the first time All Things Go is being held over two days.

