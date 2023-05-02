News & Politics

Another Florida Woman Faces Jail Time for Throwing a Drink at Matt Gaetz

Photo by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.
Selena Jo Chambers of Tallahassee, Florida, has been charged with battery on an elected official for throwing a beverage at US Representative Matt Gaetz, the Pensacola News Journal reports. Chambers allegedly threw wine at the congressman, CNBC reports: She “threw the drink at the congressman after ‘swearing loudly’ at him as she passed him at a wine festival in northwest Florida on Saturday, a person who was with Gaetz at the time told police.”

In a press release, Gaetz says he pressed charges “in order to uphold the civility our community deserves.”

Chambers is not the first Florida woman to face jail time for throwing a drink at the lawmaker: Amanda Kondrat’yev got 15 days in 2019 after she was convicted of throwing what the Washington Post called an “unidentified beverage“—there is video of the incident—as he left a restaurant named Brew Ha Ha in Pensacola.

Andrew Beaujon
