Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in DC With Food and Drink Specials

This story was updated for Cinco de Mayo 2023. All deals are for Friday, May 5, unless otherwise specified.

2900 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 103, Arlington

Try Buena Vida’s four-course Cinco Fiesta Feast on its stunning rooftop patio. Guests can choose a shareable dish for the table, an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert. Think decadent Mexican-infused flavors like Acapulco salmon with poblano cream sauce, chicken enchiladas, or baja tacos with beer battered mahi-mahi. The deal is $44.99 per person. Margaritas, wines, and beers are $5. Cinco de Mayo specials will be available from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.

1280 4 St., NE

Las Gemelas is celebrating with a margarita tap takeover, with drinks for only $10 from 4 to 6 PM, plus tortillas made fresh from the press. Meanwhile, sister restaurant Destino, also in the La Cosecha food hall, is offering $3 off classic cocktails, alongside $10 margs, $9 micheladas, and $11 mezcal negronis.

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Start your morning off right (or very, very wrong) with the “infamous” five-cent margaritas available from 9 until 10 AM. Spend the rest of your Friday at the outdoor patio party full of fun and festivities. The bar and restaurant has been offering Cinco de Mayo specials throughout the week prior: $10 marg flights on Monday, free queso on Tuesday, $4 beer on Wednesday, and $8 nachos on Thursday. Check out details here.

1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

For $30 per person, this Georgetown Mexican restaurant is offering an all-you-can-eat Cinco de Mayo buffet full of street tacos, enchiladas, and more. Pair your meal with $7 margaritas—they have 8 (!) flavors to choose from—or $5 beers. Reserve a spot here.

1301 South Joyce St. Ste. D4, Arlington

Kicking off at 11 AM, this all-day Cinco de Mayo party will feature performances by acoustic band Maria and the Sacred Hearts as well as Los Novios De Martita. Guests can sip on the restaurant’s limited-edition margarita or earn prizes in a giveaway. The family-friendly event will include games for kids. It’s free to attend, register here.

476 K St., NW, Ste. D

This elevated Mexican destination is hosting a weekend-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. On Friday, check out happy hour from 5 to 7 PM. On Saturday and Sunday, you can try the fiesta brunch, featuring items like enfrijoladas, birria beef tacos, and tuna ceviche. Plus, enjoy live music every day of the weekend, including a Mariachi band, Trio by GiGi Maclaughlin & Didier Prossaird, and Trio Candela by Eli Staples. Make a reservation here.

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill spot will offer specials on Mexican favorites all day to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Guests can grab two beef, pork, or fish tacos for $12, or pork nachos for $18. Mexican cocktails, $14, include mezcal with watermelon, blackberry mint margaritas, and fresh Palomas. IPA fans can try a Tajin and passionfruit infused brew for $9. Plus, finish off your holiday at their Cinco de Mayo party. Kicking off at 8 PM, guests can grab $9 shots of Don Julio tequila and Mezcal Unión while they dance to live DJ tunes. No tickets are required. Reserve a table here.

1901 14 St., NW

From 3 to 6 PM, the upstairs level of Mi Vida on 14 Street will offer a complimentary El Tesoro tequila tasting with the purchase of a margarita special. Guests can also try complimentary guacamole, quesadillas, shrimp cocktail, and flautas. For cocktail deals, they’ll serve specials on Hornitos tequila drinks – a spicy watermelon margarita for $8, or a fresh orange option for $10. The event is first come, first serve.

1337 11 St., NW

This New American restaurant in Shaw is preparing a five-course, $68 per person prix-fixe menu of Mexican-infused dishes for the holiday. Start with Maryland rockfish ceviche and a bone-in bacon pozole. Plus, try their gnocchi with mole verde and Maryland crabmeat, Mexican chicken Ballantine, and braised lamb birria tacos. Finish the meal off with a slice of tres leches. Reserve a table here, or order take-out here.

2985 District Ave., Fairfax

Visit the block party at Urbano’s Mosaic District location from 4 to 10 PM. You can listen to live mariachi music while you try a wide variety of signature margaritas from $11 to $16. Reserve a spot here.