Kentucky Derby Watch Parties and Specials Around DC This Saturday

The Kentucky Derby race will begin this Saturday, May 6, at 6:57 PM. The race might only be a little over two minutes long—we’re rooting for this year’s favorite, which has DC ties—but the drinks specials and parties will run much longer.

Here are some of the events happening tomorrow. All of the following are showing the race.

Due South

301 Water St., SE

The Navy Yard barbecue hangout will offer bourbon tastings, Derby-themed cocktails and food for purchase, raffles and prizes, and a hat contest. Watch the race on one outdoor and four indoor TVs. The party runs from 3 to 10 PM.

Duke’s Grocery

1201 Half St., SE

Dress to impress at the Navy Yard location’s viewing party, where big hats are encouraged. Pair one of the $8 mint juleps, bourbon sours, or Kentucky mules with savory staples like their gouda-laden “proper burger.” The party runs from 3 to 8 PM.

Fight Club

633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill bar/sandwich place is serving up a host of specials, including $14 mint juleps, $12 pimento cheese dip, and more. Specials run from 11 AM to 11 PM.

The Henri

1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This downtown French dining room will roll out its specials starting at 4 PM. They include a $10 bourbon-and-Aperol cocktail, and snacks like Maryland crab rolls and cauliflower tempura.



National Union Building

918 F St., NW

Saturday, May 6, 4-8 pm

For $25 general admission, this Penn Quarter venue offers a free mint julep, access to multiple TVs, food options, and entertainment. Upgraded ticket packages grant access to a private lounge, chips for the faux “bookie bar,” and more.

Throw Social

1401 Okie St., NE

The sprawling bar/music venue in Ivy City lets you watch the race on a 20-foot tall screen while sipping on $13 mint juleps. Wander the rooftop bar and patio, or rent a cabana for up to 10 guests. The party runs from noon to 7 PM.

Upstairs Rooftop

The Morrow, 222 M St., NE

This NoMa hotel’s watch party is going all out with rose walls, prizes for best attire, mint juleps, and Kentucky-themed snacks and cocktails. Admission is free with food and drinks for purchase, or you can upgrade to a VIP package which includes snacks, prime seating, and expedited entry and has a $500 beverage minimum.