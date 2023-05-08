Nestled in the heart of DC’s vibrant Shaw neighborhood, Intersect at O Townhomes stands tall as the epitome of contemporary townhome living. This stunning development has already made waves in the real estate world, having been featured in both The Washington Post and Forbes, earning accolades for its stunning design and unparalleled amenities.

Boasting an impressive 3,260 square feet of living space, these striking concrete construction townhomes are a true masterpiece of modern architecture. The private elevator and individual garage provide unparalleled convenience and privacy, while the double-height ceilings create a sense of grandeur and openness. The hotel-inspired bathrooms, complete with Victoria & Albert deep-soaking tubs, provide the perfect space to unwind and relax after a long day. And let’s not forget about the private 4th-floor terraces, a true standout feature of the homes. Equipped with a wet bar, grill, and fireplace, these are the perfect spot to host a party or simply bask in the beauty of the city.

Residents of Intersect at O also have access to the shared amenities at City Market at O, including a rooftop pool, piano lounge, and state-of-the-art fitness center with daily classes. And even your furry friends will feel like royalty, with a dog park complete with an agility course and grooming stations.

The enviable location of Shaw ensures you never run out of options for fun and leisure activities. From laid-back bistros to eight Michelin-starred restaurants within one mile, quirky cocktail bars to refined lounges, complemented by a variety of boutique retail and cultural institutions, this location offers it all.

With only two residences remaining, time is of the essence if you want to secure your own slice of opulence at Intersect at O Townhomes. Choose from two- and four-bedroom floor plans with a den, priced from $1.8 million. Contact us today to schedule a private tour and see for yourself why these residences are the talk of the town.

Sales Contact: All tours may be scheduled by appointment through Urban Pace’s Director of Sales, Jennifer Felix at 202.753.5534 or intersectato@urbanpace.com.

Address: 1336 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001