14 Vegan Specials to Try During DC Veg Week

DC Veg Week, a celebration of the District’s vegan eats, runs now through Saturday, May 13. Here are a few notable specials around town:

3321 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Cleveland Park bistro, which fuses Tex-Mex and Caribbean flavors, has vegan options, and they’re all 15 percent off this week.. There’s a pineapple bowl with tofu, black beans, and fresh fruit, or avocado-topped tofu tacos. Check out the full menu here.

800 22nd St., NW

Jose Andres’s vegetable-forward fast-casual operation near George Washington University offers three vegan bowls, and they’re 25 percent off this week. One comes with kale, pickled onions, and spicy chipotle sauce, another with plantains and spicy slaw. See the full menu here.

1829 M St., NW

This Dupont spot’s menu features plant-based, kosher takes on American classics like burgers, grilled cheese, and pulled “pork” barbecue. Try non-dairy milkshakes, fried “chicken” sandwiches, and creamy jalapeño poppers. It’s offering a 20 percent discount on online orders; use the code “dcvegweek.” Check out their menu here.

7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

At this Takoma Park Mexican destination, the $30 “vegan flight” gets you a gordita, flauta, quesadilla, and flan.

517 H St., NE

DC Harvest is serving an entirely vegan dinner menu until Sunday, May 14. Try chili barbecue carrots, grilled gem lettuce, and spinach khichdi (a rice and lentil dish). Check out the full Veg Week menu here.

1785 Florida Ave., NW

The Salvadoran institution in Adams Morgan has created a set menu for the week. For $35 per person, try a three-course meal featuring esquites, plant-based queso, birria tacos, and poblano relleno with jackfruit.

6202 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Take 15 percent off this cafe’s entire menu when you mention DC Veg Week. Try options like broccoli and beet burgers, Mediterranean and Mexican inspired rice bowls, or salads with plant-based proteins. Visit the site here.

4441 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1101 Fourth St., SW

These Indian restaurants in Tenley and Southwest DC have a three-course Veg Week prix fixe menu for $29 per person. Choose from starters like beet dumplings and cauliflower bezule; mains like quinoa biryani and yellow-lentil stew; and such desserts as coconut kheer and lemon sorbet. Explore the whole menu here.

1253 H St., NE

PowPow makes plant-based, Asian-inspired bowls and snacks, and they’re all 20 percent off until Saturday, May 13. Order online and use discount code “dcvegweek.” Try fun creations like the “Natalie Porkman” with grilled sweet-and-sour seitan, or plant-based chicken fingers with firecracker sauce. Check out the entire menu here.

6211 Third St., NW

Throughout the week, the holistic wellness company will offer $5 dishes including hearts of palm salad, sea moss strawberry coconut pie, chili-walnut pate, and Moroccan quinoa salad. Check out their site here.

2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

This spot inside the West End’s Western Market food hall offers an entire menu of raw and vegan creations like Buddha bowls with walnut “meat,” spicy chickpea salad with tahini sauce, smoothie bowls, and passionfruit cheesecake. Mention DC Veg Week, and you can take 15 percent off whatever you order. Check out the menu here.

Delivers within 40 miles of the DMV

The plant-based delivery service, created by a holistic nutritionist, will offer customers a 25 percent discount on all meal plans purchased before Sunday, May 14. Try vegan Salisbury steak, quinoa/bean chili, or farfalle with miso sauce. Use code “DCVEG” at checkout. For more details, head here.

Locations in DC and Maryland.

The Israeli-inspired fast-casual shops will throw in a free side when you order using the code “Shoukd.”

2309 18th St., NW

This woman-owned vegan spot in Adams Morgan will offer 15 percent discounts on all of mushroom dishes this week. Think portobello steak with mashed potatoes, rice pilaf with blue oyster mushrooms, or lion’s mane mushroom soup. Explore the full menu here.

Click here to explore all restaurants participating in DC Veg Week.