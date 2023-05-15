This May Be Your Last Summer to Watch Movies at the Union Market Drive-In

Pop your popcorn, grab your sodas, and cruise up to the Union Market drive-in for (possibly) the last time.

The drive-in has quickly become a summertime staple in the Union Market neighborhood since its opening in 2012. However, its founder Jon Gann warns that after this summer, the drive-in’s parking lot could be no more. It’s likely that condos or apartments will be built on top of it before 2024, Gann said in a recent interview.

It’s the first drive-in to open within the District’s city limits, and it’s been screening films every summer, rain or shine, since its launch. Not to mention, it boasts what it calls “better than average” concessions – Lebanese kababs from Yasmine, homemade ice cream from The Creamery, and cocktails from Suburbia.

“Outdoor movies have been very important to the history of Union Market. As we continue to produce and expand community programming throughout the District, we hope to keep these popular events in the mix. In the meantime, we are providing the same Drive-In experience this summer that we always do and hope to see you at the movies. We also remind film lovers to check out the Angelika Pop-Up multi-screen cinema just around the corner,” a spokesperson from EDENS, the drive-in’s marketing firm said in a statement.

Before you have to bid farewell to the neighborhood staple, you can visit the drive-in this summer. Tickets cost $20 per car. (Tickets are not required for those on foot, with chairs, who watch from Neal Place.) The lot has 170 total parking spaces available. Check out this summer’s movie schedule below.

Friday, May 19

Coco (2017)

Rated PG-13

Friday, June 2

King Richard (2021)

Rated: PG-13

Friday, June 16

Clueless (1995)

Rated: PG-13

Friday, July 7

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Rated: PG-13

Friday, July 31

Hairspray (2007)

Rated: PG

You can purchase tickets and find more information here.