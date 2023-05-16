Welcome to this stunning 9,000 plus square foot residence featuring Cameron Ruppert designed interiors, nestled on a private cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after areas of Bethesda, Maryland.

As you step inside, you will notice the new wood floors and the new architectural components like paneling in the entryway and millwork throughout. A grand two-story foyer along with the unexpected massive skylight in the foyer ceiling, adds to the grandeur of this impressive home. With six bedrooms and seven and one-half baths, this home is perfect for those who love to entertain.

The gourmet kitchen boasts a 6-burner Thermador range, side by side SubZero refrigerator, dual Thermador dishwashers, and a waterfall island. The family room features a cozy fireplace, while the private library with custom built-ins provides a quiet space for work or relaxation. There is even a bar off the library, perfect for enjoying a drink with friends. The dining room and living rooms are generously sized, perfect for formal entertaining on a grand scale. The living room boasts a large fireplace. Custom lacquered walls in the living room, dining room, family room, and library on the first floor add to the sophisticated elegance of this home. Upstairs, you’ll find the primary suite, complete with his and hers baths and dressing areas. Three additional spacious bedrooms with designer touches and ensuite baths, one of the bedrooms even features a fireplace. On the third level, there is an in-law or au pair suite for added privacy and convenience. Additionally, a large office area with plenty of room to convert to an additional bedroom, if needed. The massive light-filled walk-out lower-level features a large recreation room with a wall of custom built-in bookshelves, an ensuite bedroom, pool bath, and wet bar, perfect for hosting gatherings. Also, access to the 2-car garage which is Tesla charger ready, adding to the modern conveniences of this luxurious home.

Outside, double decks overlook a secluded rear garden with a sparkling in-ground pool and mature plantings. A large basketball area on the side of the house offers additional play space. With high ceilings, walls of windows, and custom designer appointments and features, this home is truly one of the most dramatic and spectacular homes in the area. It’s conveniently located just a few blocks to the Washington, DC line, and just minutes away from downtown Bethesda, Chevy Chase, and the Capital, making it an ideal location for families who want luxury in town living. Don’t miss your chance to own this beautifully landscaped home with 9000 square feet of living space.

Address: 5104 Cape Cod Ct, Bethesda, MD 20816

