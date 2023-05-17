12 Dining Deals To Check Out During Montgomery County’s Eats Week

Montgomery County’s third annual Eats Week runs through Saturday, May 20. Here are 12 discounts and specials worth checking out.

12500 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac

This New York-style deli, which originated in Baltimore, is giving a 15 percent discount on all orders—both dine-in and carryout. Head here for all-day breakfast offerings, oversized sandwiches, and dinner entrees like chicken in a pot. Guests will also receive 10 percent off bakery and deli items. Visit here for more information.

1403 Research Blvd., Rockville

This Korean barbecue spot is offering 10 percent off a la carte items. Dig into deals on bulgogi, spicy pork belly, seafood pancake, and more. Check out more details here.

7056 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

The family-owned Mexican cafe, which has plenty of vegan options, is giving a 15 percent discount to dine-in customers (just mention “Eats Week” to the server). Dig into dishes like carnitas braised in orange and beer, a quesadilla with cashew cheese and grilled cactus, or grilled rockfish with avocado and salsa. For more information, visit here.

15201 Display Ct., Rockville

Get a 20 percent discount on all mead flights this week. The meadery has created flavors like Tart for the Heart, made with wildflower honey and raspberry puree, and the semi-sweet Twisted Cherry. For more details, visit here.

10315 Westlake Dr., Bethesda

The fast-casual Mediterranean spot outside Westfield Montgomery mall is discounting its gyros, shawarma wraps, and falafel by 10 percent.

101 Gibbs St., Rockville

Spend $25 at this Spanish dining room, and you’ll receive a free round of patatas bravas, fried shishito peppers, or churros. For more details, visit here.

6820 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville

At this ice cream shop/cafe, you’ll get a free kid’s cup of ice cream with the purchase of any single scoop. Stay for an iced coffee and browse the market filled with Maryland-made goods. Check out more details here.

8606 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring

This classic American dining room is offering a 30 percent discount on all raw bar items when you mention Eats Week (dine-in only). Enjoy deals on clams, lobsters, seafood platters, and more. Plus, visit between 4 and 7 PM daily for $1 happy hour oysters. For more details, head here.

1311 Lamberton Dr., Silver Spring

The 41 year-old Portuguese dining room is handing out a free bottle of Vino Verde with the purchase of two entrees. For more details, visit here.

203 Crown Park Ave., Gaithersburg

This Latin fusion spot is offering two prix fixe menus. The $18 three-course lunch includes soup or salad, an entree (choices include rum-glazed pork and blackened fish tacos), and a round of sweet potato doughnuts for dessert. The $30 three-course dinner features options like empanadas, adobo shrimp n’ grits, and more. Head here for more.

11800 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Dine-in guests can take 20 percent off their orders at this casual sports bar. The menu features American fare like Nashville spicy chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks, and loaded nachos. For more details, visit here.

50 Monroe Pl., Rockville

This community cafe will give you a free pastry or muffin with the purchase of any specialty coffee. Choices include an apple crumb cake and lemon and cinnamon muffins. If you order online using code MOCOEATS, you’ll receive a free beverage with the purchase of a sandwich or salad. For more information, visit here.