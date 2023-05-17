A rare opportunity to own a piece of American architectural history with this completely renovated 1914 craftsman-style home in the heart of Shepherd Park. Meticulously remodeled, this 7-bedroom/6.5-bath residence boasts elevator access to four levels spanning over 7000 square feet.

Enter to a gracious foyer and well-proportioned living areas. The chef’s kitchen impresses with a dramatic soapstone island, picture window and custom range hood. The primary bedroom comes complete with a stunning ensuite bathroom, coffee bar and private deck. A home theater and roof deck with treetop views occupy the top level of this spectacular home. In the basement, you’ll find a recreation room and climate-controlled wine storage on one side and in-law quarters with a full kitchen, bedroom and backyard access on the other.

The top-to-bottom renovation includes a replacement of all systems, windows, wiring, and plumbing. Outside, enjoy native landscaping, a wrap-around front porch, a party-sized deck with pergola, and a 2-car garage wired for EV charging. Located on a tree-lined street near metro, Rock Creek Park, downtown Silver Spring, downtown Takoma Park, and The Parks at Walter Reed, this home is a remarkable find!

Address: 1325 Holly Street NW, Washington, DC 20012

Contact:

Melody Goodman

Agent & Partner, Collective Property Consultants

Keller Williams Capital Properties

202-681-4101

melody@collectivepc.com