Where to Find Memorial Day Brunch Around DC

Looking to find breakfast carbs and bottomless mimosas on Memorial Day? These restaurants are serving brunch Monday, May 29.

1320 19th St., NW

The Dupont Levantine restaurant will offer a boozy three-course brunch with bottomless mimosas. Options include a lamb burger; buckwheat pancakes with apricot compote; and zalabia—fried dough with cinnamon and cherry preserves.

Details: $44 per person. Brunch is served 11 AM to 3 PM, make a reservation here.

Locations in Shaw, Capitol Hill, and Clarendon

The Balkan restaurant will serve its prix fixe all-you-can-eat small plates menu. Sample strawberry waffles, almond-and-walnut fried chicken sandwiches, lobster flatbread, and more. Mimosas come in flavors like mango hibiscus and peach lavender.

Details: At the Capitol Hill and Shaw locations, brunch is $34.99 and served from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. In Clarendon, it’s $42.99 per person and is served from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Reserve at Capitol Hill, Shaw, or Clarendon.

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

This Capitol Hill tavern serves classic a la carte brunch fare like lemon ricotta pancakes, lamb hash, and lemon rolls with cream cheese frosting. For $21, you’ll get 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas.

Details: Brunch is served from 11 AM to 3 PM; make a reservation here.

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Clarendon Mexican restaurant offers a similar deal to sibling Ambar: a prix fixe brunch with unlimited small plates. Try breakfast items like eggs benedict with sopes and black-bean puree; bacon-egg-and-cheese tacos; and chorizo hash, alongside ultra-discounted drinks like 99-cent margaritas and sangrias.

Details: $39.99 per person. Brunch is served from 10 AM to 3 PM, make a reservation here.

1443 P St., NW

This casual spot in Logan Circle offers brunch items like fried-chicken benedict with Sriracha hollandaise and apple french toast with wildflower honey. For drinks, guests can sip on $22 bottomless mimosas for 90 minutes, or cool off with a drink from the smoothie bar.

Details: Brunch is served 8 AM to 3 PM, make a reservation here.

476 K St., NW

You’ll get bottomless food and drinks at this upscale Mount Vernon Triangle Mexican restaurant. Try chipotle-glazed chicken and waffles; bacon guacamole; scrambled eggs with cotija cheese and black bean sauce; or birria beef tacos. Drinks include Micheladas, Bloody Marias, and blackberry-and-basil mimosas.

Details: $60 per person ($37 for bottomless food only). Brunch is served from 10 AM to 3 PM. Make a reservation here.

1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Georgetown Mexican hangout will offer bottomless brunch with items like huevos rancheros; shrimp-and-crab enchiladas; and churros with caramel sauce.

Details: $35 per guest for unlimited brunch plates, plus $8.99 for bottomless cocktails. Brunch is served 11 AM to 4 PM, make a reservation here.

Locations in DC, Tysons, Reston, and Potomac

These something-for-everyone American spots feature a buffet brunch with a carving station, fresh fruit, and plenty of breakfast carbs. Or, go for a la carte items like breakfast tacos or waffles. Veterans and active duty military members will receive a 50 percent discount on their meal.

Details: Buffet is $32.50 per adult, $15 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for kids under 6. Brunch is served until 2 PM, make a reservation here.

1250 Ninth St., NW

The diner-style burger joint in Shaw slings scrambled-egg-and-cheese breakfast sandos, eggs with cheesesteak hash and pepper relish, and plenty of burgers.

Details: A la carte brunch is served from 11 AM to 3 PM.

1601 14 St., NW

The perennially packed Logan Circle brunch hotspot is a draw for smoked-salmon benedict, lavish shellfish towers, and plenty of cold rose. Pancakes are top-notch, too.

Details: Brunch is served 9:30 AM to 3 PM; make a reservation here.

1501 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Brunch is served all day at this Del Ray American place, which is typically closed Mondays. The menu features hearty items like biscuits and gravy, pork schnitzel, and mussels with chorizo. Plus, choose from 13 brunchy cocktails..

Details: Brunch is served 8 AM to 4 PM, make a reservation here.

Several locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

A new location of this Southern-style—and brunch-obsessed—cafe just opened at the Wharf. Sample a la carte dishes like catfish n’ grits; smothered chicken and biscuits in Cajun cream sauce; or French toast soaked in RumChata liqueur. Make brunch even sweeter with $5 mimosas.

Details: Hours vary by location. View more details here.

1190 22nd St. NW

This new Enrique Limardo restaurant in the West End Ritz-Carlton serves a morning menu with ($30!) avocado toast, brioche French toast, and a smoked-salmon croissant. .

Details: Brunch is served from 11 AM to 2 PM, make a reservation here.

520 Florida Ave., NW

If you prefer to drink your breakfast, this Shaw spot offers two hours of bottomless mimosas for $22, plus five different brunch shots. Pad the stomach with shrimp n’ grits, a veggie-packed vegan omelet, and a skillet with pork sausage.

Details: Brunch is served from 11 AM to 4 PM, make a reservation here.

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

This cheffy barbecue place in Clarendon offers an a la carte menu with smoked avocado toast, a smoked Monte Cristo sandwich, and even smoky bellinis in flavors like smoked mixed berry, grilled watermelon, and grilled pineapple. Bellini carafes are $28, then $10 for any additional ones.

Details: Brunch is served 10 AM to 3 PM, make a reservation here.

1028 N Garfield St, Arlington

The snug weekday-breakfast destination’s a la carte menu features five kinds of poutine; French toast with housemade crullers; and crabcake-egg-and-cheese sandwiches.

Details: Brunch is served 8 AM to 3 PM, view more details here.

1207 Ninth St., NW

Brunch is served every day at this eclectic American Shaw dining room. Graze on Caribbean shrimp and grits, breakfast biscuits with sausage and hash browns, or tikka masala Brussels sprouts with a fried egg.

Details: Brunch is served 9 AM to 4 PM, make a reservation here.