See Ya: Dan Snyder Has Reportedly Moved Out of the DC Area

It looks like Dan and Tanya Snyder have ditched their Mount Vernon-area estate in favor of a European lifestyle. The (probably) soon-to-be-former Washington Commanders owners have moved out of their 16.5-acre, Potomac River-fronting property and shipped their belongings over to England, according to Washington Business Journal. The home, which has yet to be listed, previously set the record for the highest residential real estate sale ever in the DC area. The Snyders bought the estate from former Lockheed Martin chairman and CEO Robert Stevens less than two years ago for $48 million.

The move comes in the midst of the Snyders’s pending Commanders sale to a group led by private equity billionaire Josh Harris for $6 billion—which is awaiting approval by a supermajority of the other NFL owners.

The property includes a Federal-style mansion spanning over 16,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Inside the four-level home is a library, a game room, a gym, a spa, steam and sauna rooms, and home theater, according to information provided by TTR Sotheby’s, who brokered the sale in 2021. There’s also a three-bedroom guest house, a carriage house with a studio apartment, and a waterfront dock.

If the property goes on the market as it’s expected to, the Snyders could have the two most expensive homes for sale in the area simultaneously. In 2021, they listed their River House estate in Potomac for $49 million.

