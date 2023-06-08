10 Fierce and Fabulous Drag Brunches Around DC

Drag brunches are a vibrant tradition in DC, and with drag under attack across the country, fans have even more of a reason to celebrate this Pride Month by supporting the area’s star queens (and kings). Remember to tip your drag queen—and your server!

1660 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Arlington Pride will host its first-ever drag brunch to close out Pride Month on Sunday, June 25 at this Crystal City theater. The $20 price of admission covers the show, hosted by Evita Peroxide.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring

On Saturday, June 17, Silver Spring brunchers can sample lobster rolls and French toast while drag queens sing hits by gay icons. Admission costs $10, and All Set says 10 percent of drag brunch sales, excluding tax and tips, will go to the local organization TransMaryland.

506 H St., NE

Possibly DC’s only booze-free drag brunch will take place Saturday, June 17 at this H Street corridor non-alcoholic bar. Tickets, which start at $20 for standing room, include a zero-proof mimosa tasting and two drag performances. Optional add-ons include chicken or veggie lumpia and flan.

3930 Georgia Ave., NW

Not into mimosas and eggs benedict? On Sunday, June 25, this Petworth cider bar will host “Original Sin,” a brunch that includes a special cocktail with its $15 entry ticket. The pop-up Taco Dirty to Me will supply Mexican bites.

1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

The gastropub’s Dupont Circle location hosts drag performers every Saturday and Sunday, alongside bottomless mimosas and classic brunch fare like chicken and waffles and avocado toast. Drag Race contestant A’keria C. Davenport will appear on Saturday, June 10. Tickets for special guest brunches go for $20.

713 Eighth St., SE

The quirky Barracks Row dining spot, which has quickly become a pillar of the DC drag scene, is having a busy June. Beloved DC drag queen Shi-Queeta Lee will host her crossover gospel drag brunch on Saturday, June 17, and the $38 ticket also buys you your choice of entrée. On Saturday, June 24, Tara Hoot will host a Pride-themed drag queen story time brunch for “kids and kids at heart,” with tickets going for $5 (a portion will go to the local nonprofit An Open Book Foundation).

480 King St., Alexandria

If you’re heading to the DC Pride parade from Alexandria, you could make a stop at this Old Town dining room, which is hosting a drag brunch starting at 11 AM on Saturday, June 10. The $45 ticket also buys you a choice of brunch entree and drinks from the juice bar, which can be mixed with Champagne, an optional add-on. Then just hop on a water taxi across the Potomac.

1120 Maine Ave., SW

The roomy Italian dining room with river views is hosting special Pride editions of its popular Elevate drag brunch this month. The Champagne-and-pasta-fueled extravaganzas will take place on Sunday, June 11 and Sunday, June 25. Tickets, reservable through OpenTable, are $25 and include a welcome cocktail.

1811 Columbia Rd., NW

DC’s longest running and arguably best known drag brunch is still going strong at this Adams Morgan sushi institution. The events are all-ages, and new chef Masako Morishita’s Japanese-accented cooking might be as much of a draw as the drinks and drag. Tickets will run you $39.95 (which includes a buffet brunch, but not drinks). There are two shows every Sunday—10 AM and 1 PM— and they often sell out.

209 M St., NE

The NoMa brewery hosts a full slate of LGBTQ events regularly, and on Sunday, June 11, will throw a Pride brunch. The $25 ticket includes two brunch cocktails; a special “drag brunch brew” will also be available for purchase.