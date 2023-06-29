Welcome Home to Edenton! This magnificent waterfront estate has breathtaking water views. The custom-built home is in the Albemarle Shores community.

The home boasts four-sided brick with approximately 9183 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms. Primary suite with sitting area, fireplace and private balcony, 2 main level bedrooms and a full bath, spacious closets, a theater room and upper-level laundry suite. The home features four porches on both levels, two of which span the length of the home.

The south facing home on 2 acres provides maximum enjoyment of the breezy, breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. Outdoor living spaces include porches, terrace, patio, fire pit, conversation areas, a pier, over 220 feet of bulkhead waterfront. elevator shaft that is fully wired and able to provide accessibility from the garage to all levels of the home. Other features include: a 4 car garage, security system, mudroom, walk in closets, spacious pantry, upper level kitchenette, electric roller shades, pocket doors, 3 fireplaces, zoned HVAC with heat pumps and a gas pack, floored attic space and so much more! Nearby: the charming town of Edenton, with shopping, dining, medical services, golf courses, an airstrip and the Outer Banks.

Address: 136 Osprey Drive, Edenton, NC 27932

Contact:

Heather Z. Huling

Associate Broker, REALTOR®, Luxury Property Specialist

Institute of Luxury Home Marketing, Guild Member

Coldwell Banker Fairfax, VA and Kill Devil Hills, NC

HulingHomes.com

FromTheBeltwayToTheBeach

Direct: 703-901-7471