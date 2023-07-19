Enjoy brand-new construction ideally located in the heart of Kensington! Two spacious, sunny townhomes remain just steps from all that Kensington has to offer.
Featuring 10’ ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, oversized windows offering tons of natural light, and high-end finishes, you don’t want to miss these stunning residences! Both homes are graciously appointed with en-suite bedrooms/bathrooms, a half bathroom, private garage parking, high-end finishes, an optional elevator, rooftop terraces, and so much more!
Ranging from 2,100 to 2,900 square feet, these luxurious townhomes offer four spacious floors of versatile and modern living space. Entertain friends and family in a gourmet kitchen with high-end cabinetry, oversized island, quartz countertops, gas fireplace, and one of two outdoor living spaces. The Owner’s Suites feature large walk-in closet spaces, spa-like bathrooms with dual vanities, separate showers, and soaking tub. Enjoy the rooftop levels offering lofts with wet bar and huge rooftop terraces with optional outdoor kitchen and/or built-in fire pit!
Conveniently located adjacent to a community park, across the street from a coffee shop, wine bar, and minutes from historic Kensington and Antique Row! Don’t miss your chance to make one of these your own!
Address: 4010 Knowles Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895
Contact:
Carolyn Sappenfield
Principal, Carolyn Homes
RE/MAX REALTY SERVICES (Bethesda Row)
carolyn@carolynhomes.com
240-353-7601
CarolynHomes.com