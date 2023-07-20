Food

A New LGBTQ+ Bar Brings Classic Cocktails and Drag Story Hours to the U Street Corridor

Shakers, from the owners of nearby Dirty Goose, opens tonight.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Nick Pasion.

Daniel Honeycutt and Justin Parker debut Shakers, their new LGBTQ+ bar, on the crowded U Street corridor Thursday, July 20. The gathering place joins other queer bars around the one-block area, including Kiki, Nellies, and, the duo’s other bar, Dirty Goose. For Honeycutt and Parker, the more, the merrier.

“I think [we’re] creating a kind of hub on that block where the community can say, ‘I can go to this block, and I can be there for the night that I want to be there,” Parker says.

On weekends, the pair hope to create the feel of a neighborhood bar. On weeknights, Shakers will host events geared toward the local LGBTQ+ community, including talks, drag shows, family nights for parents and kids, and drag queen story hours. The bar already hosted a panel with CapitalPrideDC earlier this month, where experts discussed anti-drag legislation around the country.

The bar is named after the scarlet-red imperial shaker—a hand-cranked machine that mixes cocktails—propped on the bar counter. The old-timey replica will churn out a quartet of $13 drinks, including a mix of light and dark rums, lime, Cointreau, and orgeat syrup, or a strawberry-vodka-and-limoncello refresher. And bartenders will also serve classics ($11 to $14) like margaritas, cosmos, old fashioneds, and martinis.

The space lacks an in-house kitchen, but Whitlow’s—the Arlington-born watering hole that has been resurrected around the corner–is supplying made-to-order carryout food, which guests order via QR code and get delivered to their table.

Photograph by Nick Pasion.

The pine-green-accented interior holds a number of booths, but most of the seating is hightop tables. There’s a stage near the entrance, and a windowed patio and bar space in the back, fitted with a brick fireplace and hanging plants.

Photograph by Nick Pasion.

Shakers also has a courtyard space, not unlike the rooftop bar at sister spot Dirty Goose. But Parker and Honeycutt aren’t too worried about crossover. They’ve already established a “community within the community,” they say. “Shakers actually gives [us] the opportunity to be a part of the community that we haven’t quite tapped into,” Parker says.

Shakers. 2014 Ninth St NW. 

Nick Pasion
Nick Pasion
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day