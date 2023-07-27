Mustard Skittles Are a Thing—and They’re Coming to DC

They’re tangy, yellow, round, and coming to DC: Mustard-flavored Skittles. Yum?

The rainbow candy is getting a one-time upgrade (or a downgrade, depending on your palate) via a partnership with condiment producer French’s. They’ll produce the piquant treat for National Mustard Day on August 5. And while most people will have to enter nationwide sweepstakes to sample the candied condiment, locals will get to try free samples thanks to a touring mustard cart that is stopping in downtown DC for four hours on Wednesday (it’s also heading to Atlanta and New York).

This isn’t the first time French’s has helped create gimmicky spins on mustard. Last year, there were mustard donuts. In 2020 it was mustard beer, and mustard ice cream appeared the year before that.

Will it be better than the Velveeta martini that showed up at BLT Steak last summer? Or Van Leeuwen’s recent Hidden Valley ranch ice cream? Find out for yourself, and swing by the cart between 11 AM to 3 PM Wednesday. It’ll be parked at 825 10th Street, Northwest. If you’re not near DC, enter the sweepstakes for the candy here.