Trump Gets Arraigned and DC Gets Drink Deals

In the midst of his 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump will face yet another arraignment hearing today in DC. His third indictment since 2016, these charges concern Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the results of his 2020 election loss, efforts which prosecutors argue led directly to the events of the January 6th attack on the Capitol Building. Of course, multiple DC bars are offering arraignment specials.

Midlands Beer Garden in Park View is back with its “When it Arraigns, it Pours” $5 Mermaid Pilsner special starting at 3 PM and going all night. Midlands also has its normal happy hour today from 3 to 5 PM with $2 off frozen drinks, $3 bratwursts, $5 off wine bottles and $10 beer flights. Meanwhile, vegan bakery Sticky Fingers Diner on H Street Northeast has an all-day “Grab ‘em by the Peach” special: a peach slushy and peach brown sugar cupcake combo for $12. Capitol Hill’s Fight Club has multiple specials to commemorate the third indictment of the “traffic cone of treason.” There’s the “Mr. Smith Came to Washington” (a rye riff on an orange crush), the “3rd Time’s the Charge” (vodka, raspberry, rosemary, and lemon), and the “Co-Conspirator #1: R. Giuliani” (a “New” York sour with mezcal), all for $12.

Let us know if we missed any arraignment themed specials!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Midlands Beer Garden (@midlands_dc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fight Club (@fightclubdc)