This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Cecilia Rouse
A Princeton professor, she was recently named the next president of the Brookings Institution.
Michael Witmore
The head of the Folger Shakespeare Library is departing after steering its renovation.
Bilal Coulibaly
The French teenager was the Washington Wizards’ top acquisition in the 2023 NBA draft.
Vida Ali
