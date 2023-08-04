Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Cecilia Rouse

A Princeton professor, she was recently named the next president of the Brookings Institution.

Michael Witmore

The head of the Folger Shakespeare Library is departing after steering its renovation.

Bilal Coulibaly

The French teenager was the Washington Wizards’ top acquisition in the 2023 NBA draft.

Vida Ali

She and the rest of the Ali family are planning to expand Ben’s Chili Bowl outside the DC area.

Megan Bormet

Her new Takoma Park bookstore, People’s Book, seems likely to become a neighborhood favorite.

Disinvited! John Falcicchio

An internal investigation found that the former top Muriel Bowser aide sexually harassed a city employee.

Photograph of Rouse by Denise Applewhite/Princeton University.

Photograph of Witmore by Chris Hartlove.

Photograph of Coulibaly courtesy of NBA Photos.

Photograph of Falcicchio by Elvert Barnes/Flickr.

This article appears in the August 2023 issue of Washingtonian.