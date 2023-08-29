Hammerhead worms have been spotted slithering around our area, and experts suggest that if you see one, you should kill it. The invasive species can erode local ecosystems by feasting on earthworms, slugs, and snails. Climate change is expanding their domain, so they could become a lot more common around here. You’re most likely to see them under foliage in the garden or a wooded area, but they can also show up in places like sidewalks after rainfall. The icky creatures are known for secreting a neurotoxin that can make pets ill, so don’t let your bug-hungry dog get too curious. They can also cause a rash on human skin.
So what do you do if one slithers your way? Definitely don’t chop it in half—the severed body can (yikes!) regenerate to make new worms. Instead, experts say you should dump salt or vinegar on it, then wear gloves to grab the dead worm, put it in a bag, and throw it in the garbage.
If You See This Worm, Kill It!
Invasive hammerheads are in our area.
Hammerhead worms have been spotted slithering around our area, and experts suggest that if you see one, you should kill it. The invasive species can erode local ecosystems by feasting on earthworms, slugs, and snails. Climate change is expanding their domain, so they could become a lot more common around here. You’re most likely to see them under foliage in the garden or a wooded area, but they can also show up in places like sidewalks after rainfall. The icky creatures are known for secreting a neurotoxin that can make pets ill, so don’t let your bug-hungry dog get too curious. They can also cause a rash on human skin.
So what do you do if one slithers your way? Definitely don’t chop it in half—the severed body can (yikes!) regenerate to make new worms. Instead, experts say you should dump salt or vinegar on it, then wear gloves to grab the dead worm, put it in a bag, and throw it in the garbage.
This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Best of Washington 2023: Things to Eat, Drink, Do, and Know Right Now
Washingtonian Magazine
September 2023: Style SettersView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
29 of the Best Things to Eat and Drink Around DC in 2023
29 of the Best Things to Do Around DC in 2023
16 of the Best Things to Know Around DC in 2023
Reader Picks: 26 Local Favorites Around DC in 2023
More from News & Politics
News Organizations Want to Know More About DOJ’s Pursuit of Trump’s Twitter Records
Why Street Sense Is One of DC’s Most Important News Outlets
What to Know About the Super Blue Moon—and How to See It
Joy and Rage on Two Wheels: A Q&A With DC’s Bike Booster
PHOTOS: Square Dancing Returns to Rock Creek Park
PHOTOS: Thousands Mark 60th Anniversary of March on Washington
What Are DC’s Oldest and Newest Public High Schools?
Our Guide to Workplace Conflict: Are You the Jerk?