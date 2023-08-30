Elmwood represents a unique opportunity to own a rambling estate and historic residence inside the Capital Beltway. The property includes a recently renovated grand farmhouse, built in 1905, with an attached wing constructed in 1879. Together they form a seven-bedroom home, tied together with generous wrap-around porches and patios for entertaining.
A four-room log cabin and other outbuildings are situated in their original historic locations near the main house. Two additional lots, each 1 acre, have been added to the original property bringing the total acreage to 8.02. A mile from McLean’s central business district, the residence is set back from Old Dominion Drive, accessed by a curving 700+ foot private driveway. The grounds feature significant mature hardwoods, pines, azaleas, and a formally landscaped entrance courtyard with fountain. Distinguished television journalist Roger Mudd and his wife acquired the property in 1972 and through significant restoration, made Elmwood their family home for almost fifty years. Originally part of the Fairfax Land grant, “Elmwood” has been a working farm and family estate since the early 18th century.
Address: 7167 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22101
Contact:
Mark McFadden – 703.216.1333
Hunter McFadden – 703.862.6840