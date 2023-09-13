Adorable Wiener Dogs Will Invade the Wharf on Saturday

Mark your calendars, wiener dog fans: The annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash will take place on Saturday, September 16 at the Wharf’s District Pier. Spectators can watch the competition for free, and the first race kicks off at 2 PM. In addition to the athletic main event, there will also be a canine costume contest. Catch all the pint-sized action on two jumbotrons located at District Pier and Transit Pier.

Eight dogs will participate in each heat, sprinting across the 70-yard track. Winners will proceed to the semi-finals, and then the last round will feature a paw-to-paw showdown between the four fastest doxies. Participant registration is currently full, but your dashing Dachshund can join the waitlist. Proceeds from the competition entry fee go to Rural Dog Rescue, an organization that saves dogs from high-kill shelters.

While only wiener dogs can enter the race, dogs of all breeds are welcome to join the festivities. You don’t need to be a Dachshund to get into the early Halloween spirit: All furry attendees are invited to join a costume contest at 3:30 PM.

Check out some adorable photographs from last year’s race.

