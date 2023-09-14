11 Best Apple Picking Places Near DC

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster

Distance from DC: About 70 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday in September, 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday in October.

Apples: $13 for a half peck, $25 for a peck, $50 for a half bushel.

What else: Pair apple picking with a visit to the petting zoo’s donkeys, chickens, and goats. Plan to leave the backpacks and strollers at the visitor area: They aren’t allowed in the orchard.

15036 North Franklinville Rd.,Thurmont

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $13 for a half peck, $23 for a peck, $32 for a half bushel.

What else: Snag a pick-your-own bag and pay the $3-per-person entry fee before heading into the trees for fall apples. Sales are cash only and there is an ATM on site. There’s also a produce market and a bakery stocked with apple treats.

5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy

Distance from DC: About 40 miles.

Hours: 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $25 for a peck, $40 for a half bushel.

What else: Break out the flannel and turn apple picking into a day of autumnal activities: visit the pumpkin patch, catch a hayride, or nosh on an apple cider donut. The farm is also home to pedal karts, jump pillows, a 7-acre corn maze, and a mini version for kids ($13.50 per person on weekdays, $18.75 on September weekends, $21 on October weekends, children under two for free).

3064 Hartland Ln., Markham

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 2 PM daily.

Apples: $20 for a half bushel.

What else: Embrace fall vibes near the Blue Ridge Mountains and pluck different types of apples throughout the season. Pumpkin picking is also available at the Virginia spot, as well as cider and honey from the orchard.

1524 Snowden Rd., Delaplane

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: Hours and days change weekly, check before you go.

Apples: $25 per peck.

What else: Don’t worry about bringing bags and baskets: Containers are provided, and large bags or purses are not allowed. In addition to apples, visitors can also pick their own Asian pears ($25 per peck) and dig potatoes ($1.50 per pound).

15604 Sugarland Rd., Poolesville

Distance from DC: About 30 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM daily.

Apples: $2.19 per pound.

What else: Entry to the Maryland farm costs $3 per person and includes access to pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, as well as face time with the animals. If you’re looking to bring home more than apples, the market also offers honey, flowers, and cider.

1608 Russell Rd., Berryville

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 8 AM to 6 PM on Thursday through Saturday, 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday.

Apples: $2.99 per pound.

What else: The orchard’s admission fee is $2 per person. Current apple varieties include Criterion, Crimson Crisp, and Honeycrisp. Adults can stop by the Cider Room for local hard ciders, wine, brews and charcuterie boards. (No, you cannot take drinks with you during apple picking.)

1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton

Distance from DC: About 100 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $7 for a kiddie container, $12 for a small container, $20 for a medium container, $36 for a large container.

What else: Pre-registration is required for people age 10 and older, so make sure to reserve tickets in advance ($2 per person). The “pedestrian orchard” features shorter trees that can be picked from the ground with a range of apple varietals.

28600 Ridge Rd., Mount Airy

Distance from DC: About 40 miles.

Hours: 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $10 for a quarter peck, $16.75 for a quarter peck and admission to the corn maze, or $26 for a half peck and admission to the corn maze.

What else: More than 2,500 trees dot the reservation-only orchard, which requires tickets for visitors three and older. The passes also allow for wagon rides and a chance to pet the calves. Stop by the farm’s Woodbourne Creamery for pumpkin and apple cinnamon ice cream made on on-site.

115587 Poverty Hollow Ln., Markham

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday through Sunday.

Apples: $2 per pound, $20 for a peck.

What else: This family-run orchard features 23 types of apples to pick throughout the season. There are plenty of picnic spots, and weekend visitors can sip Virginia wines and ciders while listening to live music.

11409 Harford Rd., Glen Arm

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 6 PM daily.

Apples: $14 for a half peck, $24 for a peck, $34 for a half bushel.

What else: The farm and cider mill offers a pick-your-own experience at its PeachBerry Farm, a 10 minute drive from the main grounds. Head to the Country Bakery for fall sweets like apple pie, pumpkin crème rolls, and apple cider donuts.

