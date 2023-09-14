Summer is over, but that doesn’t mean the music scene is winding down. There’s a stream of big concerts coming to the DC area this fall. Here are a few of note.

FESTIVALS

Merriweather Post Pavilion | September 30-October 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Things Go (@allthingsgo)

Maryland singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers splits the headliner lineup with otherworldly vocalist Lana Del Rey and indie supergroup Boygenius at the All Things Go Music Festival. The highly-anticipated two-day concert—backed by guest singers Ethel Cain, Carly Rae Jepsen, and a ton more—is already sold out, but you still have a chance to secure a reservation on the ticket waitlist ($95+).

National Mall | October 6-7

Hip-hop turns 50 this year, and the celebrations are not slowing down anytime soon. Next month’s party is a massive bash at West Potomac Park on the National Mall, giving fans of the pioneering genre a chance to bounce and bop to old-school raps by veteran artists: Public Enemy, Ice-T, Kurtis Blow, Roxanne Shante, the Sugarhill Gang, and more (free, but registration required).

The Anthem | October 17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVELOUD Foundation (@loveloudfest)

In 2017, Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds started LoveLoud festival to support LGBTQ+ communities. This year Reynolds is taking his festival on tour for the first time, and the kickoff location is DC. The concert features a diverse bill of artists such as “On My Mama” singer Victoria Monét, violinist Lindsey Stirling, indie-pop producer Cavetown, and others ($50+).

CONCERTS

Capital One Arena | September 23 and December 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)

Our favorite millennial boy band arrives at Capital One Arena twice this fall, and we are “Burnin Up” with excitement. The Jonas Brothers are promising fans medleys and standalone performances of their five albums in one night. The trio’s reunion tour is a celebration of their nearly 20-year career ($92+).

The Anthem | September 24-25

Versatile singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe recently added a second night to her DC tour stop after selling out the first night at The Anthem. Monáe brings her eclectic style and funky-sensual sounds to the Wharf in promotion of her latest album, The Age of Pleasure ($95+).

The Anthem | October 12

Kim Petras samples with Europop and ’90s house music on her new album, Feed the Beast, teaming up with major musicians such as Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith on hit tracks “Alone” and “Unholy.” Audiences can expect to hear a mix of glossy songs from the latest album at the live show ($59+).

The Anthem | October 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Caesar (@danielcaesar)

R&B songster Daniel Caesar sold out his upcoming show with Montell Fish—the vocalist behind TikTok sensation “Fall in Love with You.” However, you can snag a pair of tickets for you and a friend at a number of third-party websites, and witness the harmonies of both artists in person ($98+).

Capital One Arena | October 21

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Lauryn Hill (@mslaurynhill)



Ms. Lauryn Hill released her socially conscious rhyme-filled solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill almost 25 years ago. In commemoration of the album’s longtime success across the genres of reggae, rap, R&B, and hip-hop, the neo-soul artist is reconnecting with ’90s group Fugees for a multi-city run ($75+).

Capital One Arena | November 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RodWave (@rodwave)

The 2023 tour of Florida-based rapper Rod Wave—known for his emotional hums and unglamorous songs—is an ode to the blues crooner’s new project Nostalgia. Although the album may repeat Wave’s familiar gloomy aesthetic, special guests Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Toosii are sure to pick up the tempo and party vibe at the Capital One Arena performance ($50+).

Capital One Arena | November 27

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Billboard-charting star Doja Cat’s forthcoming album Scarlet introduces fans to a creepier bass-heavy side of the pop star’s repertoire. Expect to hear songs from her latest work, and hopefully a few throwback hyperpop hits like “Kiss Me More” and “Woman.” Also, rising rap queen Ice Spice will perform ($79+).

The Anthem | November 21

Superstar Lil Uzi Vert plans to amp up crowds with a blend of trap metal and club music from their jam packed hip-rocking Pink Tape project along their selling fast tour. The notable lyricist. is returning to center stage after a five-year headlining hiatus ($79+).

Capital One Arena | December 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “REAL HASTA LA MUERTE” (@anuel)

Latin megastar Anuel AA’s tour stop in Washington—which has been rescheduled twice—will finally land at Capital One Arena this fall. The global rapper from Puerto Rico specializes in Urbano Latino music, sampling beats from a variety of genres including reggaetón, Latin trip, and drill, to create music that vibrates across the microphone and arenas ($39+).

Capital One Arena | December 18-19

Queen of pop Madonna’s Celebration Tour is back with rescheduled dates after a recent health complication. The fresh set of dates for the icon’s worldwide trek includes two end-of-the-year shows in DC. Old and new fans can dance all night to the entertainer’s era-defining records ($110+).

Join the conversation!