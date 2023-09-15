Meet the Golden Bachelor’s Alexandria Contestant

As we say in the biz, there’s always a local angle, and readers, are we ever glad to announce this one: One of The Golden Bachelor contestants is from the DC area.

The new show is a spin on The Bachelor franchise, except all of the contestants are of a seasoned age. The premise is much the same as the original plot, but in this case, the women are competing for the heart of 71-year-old silver fox Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur who likes to play pickleball and go four-wheeling. (Okay, Gerry!!!!!!) And one of the women vying for Gerry’s affections happens to be Nancy Hulkower, a 60-year-old former interior designer who lives in Alexandria.

While we’ve had a pretty impressive line-up of local Bachelor-verse contestants—who could forget the Jeff Spicoli-like John Paul Jones or the Whitlows-loving Jason Foster or Cinnabon stan Joey Jones—there’s always room for another rose in this bouquet. (See what we did there?)

Before the show premieres September 28, here’s a look at what to know about our new hometown hero Nancy Hulkower:

She loves her dog, sports, rom-coms, and the Boss

The local plays golf; likes walks with her Goldendoodle, Max; watches college basketball and rom-coms (she’s got range, y’all!); and is all about Bruce Springsteen, according to her Golden Bachelor bio.

She was married to the notable Washington lawyer Mark J. Hulkower

The attorney was the Justice Department’s lead prosecutor in the case against Aldrich Ames, a former CIA officer who was convicted of spying on behalf of Soviet foreign intelligence. He later became a partner at the law firm Steptoe & Johnson, where he ran its white-collar criminal defense team. Mark passed away from colon cancer in 2011, after which Nancy started a foundation to fight cancer in his honor.

She’s got ALX roots

According to Mark’s obituary, Nancy has three kids, all of whom appear to have attended school in Alexandria. And based on annual reports, it also appears she’s donated to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and Episcopal High School, both in Alexandria.

She appears to have flawless skin

Okay, so we didn’t gather this from any online sleuthing beyond just checking out her Golden Bachelor headshot, but seriously—Nance, we’re going to need you to drop the skin care routine ASAP.

