Here’s When Colorful Fall Foliage Will Peak Around DC

The weather is starting to feel like fall, which means the leaves will soon turn to warm oranges, reds, and yellows. If you’re trying to figure out when the region’s trees will be at their most colorful, reference the interactive foliage map on SmokyMountain.com.

This year, foliage around DC will peak in the second half of October. Leaf lovers can report the foliage status in their area to help the map stay accurate. Before you plan your leaf-chasing adventures this autumn, here’s when foliage is going to peak near DC.

Staunton, Virginia: October 16

Charlottesville: October 23

Shenandoah National Park: October 23

Harpers Ferry: October 23

Great Falls Park: October 23

Frederick, Maryland: October 23

Rock Creek Park: October 23

