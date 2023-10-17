All Set
115 Waterfront St.
Brunchers can sample lobster rolls and French toast while drag queens sing hits by gay icons at this Black-owned New England–style spot in downtown Silver Spring. Drag brunches, often hosted by Citrine and the queens from the Haus of Stone, take place the first and third Saturdays of the month.
City Tap
1250 Connecticut Ave., NW
The gastropub’s Dupont Circle location hosts drag performers every Saturday and Sunday, alongside bottomless mimosas and classic brunch fare such as chicken and waffles or avocado toast. Tickets for special-guest brunches go for $20.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 Eighth St., SE
This quirky Barracks Row spot has quickly become a pillar of the DC drag scene, with zany themed shows every few days. Shi-Queeta Lee hosts a gospel drag brunch every third Saturday, where the $38 ticket also buys your choice of entrée. Vagenesis headlines a monthly variety show, complete with activities such as juggling and crocheting, and Tara Hoot regularly hosts a story-time brunch for “kids and kids at heart.”
Lima Twist
1411 K St., NW
The upscale Saturday drag brunch at this clubby South American restaurant is hosted by Monet Dupree, with a lineup of celebrity impersonators.
Officina at the Wharf
1120 Maine Ave., SW
The Wharf Italian dining room’s Champagne-and-pasta-fueled extravaganzas take place one or two Sundays a month, with special Halloween and holiday shows. Tickets are $25 and include a welcome cocktail.
Perry’s
1811 Columbia Rd., NW
DC’s longest-running and best-known drag brunch is going strong at this Adams Morgan sushi institution. The Sunday events are all-ages, and chef Masako Morishita’s cooking is as much of a draw as the drag. Tickets will run you $39.95 (and include a buffet brunch).
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M St., NE
The LGBTQ-friendly NoMa brewery complements its weekly trivia nights with a full slate of drag events. Regular host Desiree Dik brings down the house at fun themed shows like bingo or burlesque.
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.