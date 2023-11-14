Kim Kardashian’s Skims Plans to Open a Store in Georgetown

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear line Skims plans to open a shop in Georgetown. The Washington Business Journal reported last week that the company filed plans with DC’s Historic Preservation Review Board to take over the building at 3300 M Street, Northwest, which formerly housed Intermix.

Currently, the brand is sold domestically online at SKIMS.com, NET-A-PORTER.com, and SSENSE.com, with some brick-and-mortar presence in Nordstrom and Saks—the Nordstrom at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda is the only physical retailer in the DMV to carry it—and in pop-up shops, like the one that was open this spring in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

This past June, the company announced that it plans to open its first flagship store in LA in 2024 — and that it was considering other locations with the hope to open at least four more retail shops in the same year.

