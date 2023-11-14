News & Politics  |  Shopping

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Plans to Open a Store in Georgetown

The current plan is to take over the former Intermix location in 2024.

Written by
| Published on
Kim Kardashian Skims Georgetown
Kim Kardashian attends as Swarovski celebrates SKIMS Collaboration and unveils its NYC flagship store on November 07, 2023 in New York City. Photograph by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear line Skims plans to open a shop in Georgetown. The Washington Business Journal reported last week that the company filed plans with DC’s Historic Preservation Review Board to take over the building at 3300 M Street, Northwest, which formerly housed Intermix.

Currently, the brand is sold domestically online at SKIMS.com, NET-A-PORTER.com, and SSENSE.com, with some brick-and-mortar presence in Nordstrom and Saks—the Nordstrom at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda is the only physical retailer in the DMV to carry it—and in pop-up shops, like the one that was open this spring in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.

This past June, the company announced that it plans to open its first flagship store in LA in 2024 — and that it was considering other locations with the hope to open at least four more retail shops in the same year. 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day