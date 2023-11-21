This year saw an obsession with “quiet luxury”—designer goods that lack showy labels, so only those in the know recognize them as high-end and pricey. The trend also prompted a move away from flashy designer goods in general—to timeless items that are well made but by little-known or more affordable brands. Yet even before the hit show Succession got people talking about quiet luxury, Washingtonians had always appreciated things refined yet discreet. So for this holiday season, we asked industry insiders, local style setters, and others in the know to suggest classic, beloved presents for both gift-giving and wish lists. (For those into less subtle luxury, fear not—we have some ideas there, too.) The result: 41 quiet-luxury-inspired gifts for almost everyone.
Housewares + Beauty
1. A Stylish Candle
Ann Sandra style union home candle
$105
Candace Ourisman, onetime owner of the concierge service Secretly Gifting, recommends these sculptural candles: “Each is handcrafted by Los Angeles potters, and screams—or shall I say whispers—quiet luxury.”
2. Colorful Glassware
Estelle Colored Glass
Starting at $205 for six
“One of the best gifts I got last Christmas was a beautiful set of colored Champagne coupes,” says Carla Sanchez, owner of the cocktail bar Casa Kantuta. “You truly can taste the difference when it comes to sipping from a Champagne coupe that was well made.”
3. A High-End Briefcase
Thom Browne
$3,690
The “Mr. Thom Bag”—made in Italy of 100-percent leather with a pebbled-grain exterior—is on local style blogger Barnette Holston’s wish list.
4. Designer Coffee-Table Book
Assouline
Starting at $105
“For my adult children and their families,” says interior designer Barbara Crocker, “I love a beautiful Assouline book they’d never buy for themselves. Sometimes from the Impossible Collection [the brand’s line that’s so prestigious, it comes with white handling gloves and starts at $1,050]. But more likely [one from the
Travel Series, about] somewhere they’ve been or want to go.”
5. Luxurious Perfume
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume
$325 for 2.4 ounces at Bloomingdale’s
This unisex fragrance—especially popular on TikTok and known for smelling expensive, because it is—has amassed a statusy following and sparked a quest for similar scents at a lower price.
(Dime Beauty’s Dans Les Bois perfume shares a lot of the same notes.)
6. Upgrade Your Dish
Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio
$30
“I just got this and love it,” says DC stylist Naina Singla. “It makes such a great hostess gift for the holiday season.”
7. Lavish Olive Oil
Graza
$37 for the gift set
“I love love love the convenience of the ‘Drizzle’ and ‘Sizzle’ bottles,” says Andrea Rinaldi of Potomac, whose passion for home cooking is one of the focuses of her Instagram feed. “Clean, pure olive oil from Spain with dynamic flavor.”
8. Fragrant Hand Soap
Loewe
$77 a bottle
“One of my favorites,” says Libby Rasmussen, owner of the home-decor retailer Libby & My. The soap “comes in many beautiful scents.”
Gifting Like a Pro
For years, clients of Candace Ourisman’s high-end concierge service enlisted her shopping expertise to find the perfect gift. Though the business is now closed, she still loves shopping for others: “When I’m giving gifts, I adhere to one rule: To someone I know, I give a gift that speaks to their interests or passions. To someone I don’t know intimately, I give one of my favorite things.” Here are a few such favorites.
9. Fancy Slippers
Laines London
$60
“Laines London slippers are not only the most comfortable, but they also offer a wide array of brooches that cover every category from dog lover to Champagne connoisseur.”
10. Luxurious Skin care
Crème de la Mer at Sephora
$100 for the “mini” size
“Nothing says quiet luxury like top-notch skin care, and I love gifting my girlfriends my secret skin weapons. Crème de la Mer is such a classic—you can’t go wrong. Even the tiny size is the perfect gift. A little goes a long way.”
11. Glittery Maple Syrup
Runamok Maple
$19
For your more-is-more friends: Sparkle Syrup for their pancakes. “I love a gift that the whole family can enjoy, and this one always puts a smile on my face.”
Expert Beauty Picks
For the right recipient, makeup makes a fun present. To figure out which products rise to the level of giftability, we asked makeup artist Carl Ray, whose client list includes Michelle Obama. Here, he offers three luxurious favorites Washingtonians love, along with two less expensive items of the same category that are equally worthy of space in his toolkit (or a gift box).
Clothing + Accessories
21. The Infamous $525 Ball cap
Loro Piana
$525
This Loro Piana cashmere hat—worn by Kendall Roy on Succession—first brought the concept of “quiet luxury” into the conversation.
(The best “off-brand” cashmere hat we found: the $50 one at Quince.com.)
22. A Designer Belt
Khaite
$380
“This Khaite ‘Bambi Belt’ is a beautiful and timeless quiet-luxury gift,” says DC stylist Naina Singla. The slim width, Italian leather, and 18-karat-gold-plated buckle are elegant yet versatile.
23. Monogrammed Sleepwear
La Linge
$250
“A gift for my girlfriends is custom PJs from La Linge,” says Sela Thompson Collins, vice chair of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She monograms the pajamas with the recipient’s name or favorite slogan.
Luxe Basics
Fashion stylist Kara Allan says these three wardrobe and accessory staples are prime examples of classic luxury, suitable for every style.
24. A Good Wallet
Bulgari Man Bifold Wallet
$570
“A well-crafted wallet is functional and sophisticated. I love Bulgari for its interior colors.”
25. Leather Gloves
Ghurka
$195
Allan says these cashmere-lined leather gloves add sophistication and warmth to any winter attire.
26. A Cashmere Sweater
White House Black Market
$85
Few things say luxury like cashmere. This long-sleeve, cashmere-blend mock-neck, Allan says, “is soft and warm and adds refinement to a fall/winter wardrobe.”
Louder Luxury
For those who prefer their luxury a little less quiet, “a proud brand moment” may be more appropriate, says stylist Catherine Bushera of Style by Rachel. “I would go for a fabulous bag. The cross-body saw a big resurgence, and luxury brands leaned into that trend.”
27. Prada Cross-Body Mini-Pouch
Prada
$1,390
For a festive designer cross-body option, Prada’s Holiday 2023 collection includes this red patent-leather cross-body mini-pouch.
In the Bag
28. Shoe Bags
Serendipity Sewn on Etsy
$19
Does your recipient have both great shoes and travel plans? These shoe bags recommended by DC stylist Kara Allan are an inexpensive gift for people who appreciate—and have—finer things they want to keep untarnished.
Tech + Fitness
29. Bowers & Wilkins Wireless Headphones
Bowers & Wilkins
$269 and up
Potomac socialite and mother of two teenagers Andrea Rinaldi calls Bowers & Wilkins a “classic” choice for students— or anyone, we guess, who prefers headphones over earbuds. (And yes, the brand name is imprinted on them—so not entirely “quiet”—but it’s more subtle than other top brands.)
30. Shinola Laptop Sleeve
Shinola
$195
A necessary tech accessory for travelers and commuters, the laptop sleeve is made of leather, comes in five colors, and is virtually label-free—the Shinola name is imprinted only on the silver snap and under the leather flap.
31. Unravel Charger
Ampere
$69
While not luxurious in concept, charging stations are a necessity for on-the-go professionals and travelers. High-end event planner André Wells gives these regularly.
Fitness Flexes
Home gyms are a luxury, but the equipment need not be. While there’s premium gear with all the bells and whistles, local trainer Errick McAdams says more affordable options give an equally intense workout. Here are a few of his picks.
32. Rowing Machine
Hydrow
$2,495
The Hydrow Rower is top-of-the-line, says McAdams.
33. Concept 2 Rower
Rogue Fitness
$990
The Concept 2 Rower offers less tech but the same workout, McAdams says.
34. Boxing Gloves
Hayabusa
$60 to $349
According to McAdams, Winning Boxing Gloves are touted as the best money can buy. But even at $600 a pair, they’re hard to find. His pick: Hayabusa gloves.
Shop Local
Quiet luxury isn’t exclusive to national brands or chains. Here are a few ideas available from area designers and small businesses.
37. Local Gems for the Minimalist
Sophie Blake
$268
“I have been giving a lot of Sophie Blake pieces as gifts,” says stylist Naina Singla. “She is a local designer, and her everyday pieces are high-quality. The ‘Noah’ and ‘Jamie’ bracelets [$160 and $165] are a couple of my favorite items to give to friends. Her new ‘Damia Heart’ earrings [above] are gorgeous,too.”
38. Local Gems for the Maximalist
Rachel Pfeffer
$88
For jewelry that isn’t as quiet, style influencer Dani Sauter recommends the ‘Star Hoop Drops’ earrings by Rachel Pfeffer. “They are so fun to wear, and they make a unique gift. They’re whimsical and pack loads of character. Major bonus: They’re handcrafted from a local, woman-owned business.”
39. Blankets by ChappyWrap/Riley Sheehey
ChappyWrap
$135
Falls Church artist Riley Sheehey is known for her intricate illustrations, which she has put on everything from paper to textiles to ornaments. This year, she has teamed up with the Maine-based mother/daughter blanket company ChappyWrap to create heirloom-quality cotton blankets.
40. Classic Planners and Calendars From Appointed
Appointed
Starting at $18
The planners and calendars at this Ivy City shop are a minimalist’s dream, meant to be ultra-functional but with a focus on high-quality details.
41. Cocktail Glasses The Modern Home Bar
The Hour as well as at Salt & Sundry
$18 and up
While many luxury brands offer their own lines of glassware, the Modern Home Bar collection—which features bright, colorful designs as well as subtler ones—is designed by Victoria Vergason, owner of Alexandria’s The Hour, a vintage-barware-and-glassware shop.
Photographs courtesy of companies.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.