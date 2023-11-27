PHOTOS: The 2023 White House Holiday Decor

Encouraging visitors to embrace their inner child, this year’s White House holiday theme is the “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the holidays. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden expect to welcome some 100,000 visitors to the White House this season, with even more well wishers expected to digitally drop in online at WhiteHouse.gov/Holidays.

More than 300 volunteers from across the country worked last week to decorate both the inside and outside of the building, including approximately 14,975 feet of ribbon, 33,892 ornaments, 22,100 bells, and more than 142,425 holiday lights.