Kid-Friendly New Year’s Eve: Early Celebrations Around DC

Here are five family-friendly New Year’s Eve parties with fireworks or ball drops well before midnight so you can kick off 2024 with a well-rested crew.

514 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Kids can stay in their jammies for this daytime pajama party at the roller skating and pickleball facility in Brentwood. Secure skate rentals and access to the festivities for $15, and then prepare to watch the “pickleball drop” at noon. A DJ plays music while you dance around the roller rink. The event runs from 9 AM to 1 PM.

355 Water St., SE

Head to Yards Park for a celebration that includes train rides, bounce houses, glitter tattoos, and more. At this fête, noon is the new midnight: A ball drop at 12 PM ushers in the new year in advance. The party—which takes place from 10 AM to 1 PM—is free to attend.

Various locations in Old Town Alexandria

From 2 PM until midnight, enjoy musical, comedy, and dance performances at multiple spots around Old Town. There are two opportunities to catch colorful fireworks over the Potomac River: An early showing is happening at 6 PM followed by a second rendition at midnight. Tickets are $10 to $50.

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

The Metro-themed bar in Brentwood is throwing a party with a performance by the Experience Band and Show. In addition to live music, there’s giant versions of games such as Connect 4 and Jenga, plus hot cocoa to sip around fire pits or in heated areas. Turn your attention to the 20-foot screen at 7 PM for the ball drop. The gathering runs from 4 PM to 7:30 PM and costs $7 per family.

10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia

Say goodbye to the end of the holiday season (and the year) with a walk through the Merriweather Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion from 5:30 PM to 8 PM. The illuminations extend to the sky during a fireworks display at 7 PM. Tickets are $15 per person and free for kids three and under. You can also purchase a four-pack for $50.

Join the conversation!