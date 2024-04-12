World’s Largest Bounce House Returns to DC in May

Tired of sitting still all day? Need to let off some steam? You’re in luck. Big Bounce America, billed as the largest touring inflatable event in the world, returns to Fort Washington’s Rosecroft Raceway (6336 Rosecroft Dr., Fort Washington) from May 25 to June 9.

The gigantic bounce house is currently on tour, making a stop in New Orleans tomorrow. This year’s experience reportedly features numerous upgrades to the bounce house, including an 8,000-square-foot expansion, bringing it to a whopping 24,000 square feet. The bounce house includes a live DJ, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, competitions, and apparently a whole lot of bubbles.

For those looking for a challenge, “The Giant,” which they call the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course, provides over 50 unique obstacles.

Big Bounce America is also introducing a new attraction: OctoBlast. Described as “part bouncer, part foam party,” this deep-sea-themed experience allows participants to dance around giant octopus and pufferfish inflatables.

Athletes (and wanna-be athletes) may find a home at Sport Slam, which is filled with a variety of balls, bouncy challenges, and a special zone for climbing. Meanwhile, airSPACE, Big Bounce America’s alien-themed attraction, features “friendly aliens,” planets, spaceships, and moon crater ball pits.

Big Bounce America will be offering four ticket options: the Toddler Session (3 years old and younger, $22), Junior Session (7 years old and younger, $35), Bigger Kids Session (15 years old or younger, $35), and the Adult Only Session (16 years old and older, $45). Each comes with a dedicated time slot for the World’s Biggest Bounce House, and unlimited access to its four other inflatable attractions.