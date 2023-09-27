15 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC

Embrace autumn at seasonal festivals offering classic fall activities for the whole family. From hayrides and pumpkin decorating to petting zoos and corn mazes, kids of all ages can spend the day enjoying the cooling temperatures.

2910 District Ave., Fairfax

The free festival runs from September 30 to October 1. Kids can get their faces painted, jump on the moon bounce, and decorate pumpkins. There’s also a farmers market and vintage wares for parents to peruse.

20125 Arrowhead Rd., Montgomery Village

For an autumnal competition, watch people race decorated pumpkins on October 14. Before the racers face off at 1 PM, sample snacks from food vendors, visit a petting zoo, enjoy carnival rides, and listen to live music. Admission is free.

Fall Festival at Oxon Hill Farm

1967 Bald Eagle Rd., Oxon Hill

This festival on October 21 is packed with special events such as scarecrow building, yoga sessions in the apple orchard, and square dancing. There’s no cost to attend, but some activities require day-of registration at the farm.

Fall Fun Fest at Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Rd., Mt. Airy

This Maryland farm offers plenty of classic fall activities, including a 7-acre corn maze, pumpkin and apple picking, gem mining, and hayrides. The farm is open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM through October 31 for Fall Fun Fest. Some activities, such as apple picking, are limited to weekends. Tickets range from $13 to $20.25.

Fall Fest at Reston Farm Garden Market

10800 Baron Cameron Ave., Reston

This year’s Fall Fest is open on weekends through October 29. Tickets cover access to the petting zoo, unlimited games, bounce houses, and a train ride around the garden center. There’s plenty for adults to enjoy, too, such as browsing local produce at the garden market and snacking on fresh apple cider or pumpkin donuts. Admission is $20 per child, plus $5 for each accompanying adult.

Fall Festival at Summers Farm

7503 Hollow Rd., Middletown

Children can stay entertained with more than 45 attractions at this fall festival. Wander the corn maze, play outdoor games, and pick a pumpkin to take home. The jamboree is open from Wednesday through Sunday until October 31, and admission ranges from $15.50 to $19.50. Plan your trip on a Friday or Saturday evening to catch the fireworks show.

Fall Festival at Montpelier Farms

1720 North Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro

Ride down giant slides, feed farm animals, take a hayride, and get lost in the alien invasion-themed corn maze. After dark, the 7-acre labyrinth becomes a flashlight maze—ideal for families who want a nighttime corn maze experience sans the scares. The festival is running through November 5, and tickets start at $14.

Fall Fest at Leesburg Pumpkin Village

19246 James Monroe Hwy, Leesburg

Explore Pumpkinville, the seasonal celebration at Leesburg Animal Park, open through November 5. There’s wagon rides, moon bounces, pedal carts, and a hay maze. On weekends, the park has live entertainment, face painting, and free seasonal snacks. Admission starts at $17.95.

Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns at Green Meadows Petting Farm

10102 Fingerboard Rd., Ijamsville

This farm has more than 150 animals to feed, play areas, and hayrides. You can visit the Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns, a path lined with the carved pumpkins, after 5:30 PM on weekends from October 7 to October 28. The trail also has s’mores and nighttime hayrides. Daytime tickets are $16, and Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns tickets are $14.

Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

This farm’s festival features a “corn pool” filled with kernels and a pumpkin coach, just like in Cinderella. Kids can also explore the corn maze, pick pumpkins, and jump in the hayloft. The festival runs through October 29, and tickets start at $10.

5273 Harry Byrd Hwy, Berryville

This Virginia farm has a massive 10-acre corn maze, racing pigs, and pumpkin-smashing sessions accessible through October 29. Tickets start at $14, and the pumpkin patch requires separate admission at $20 per family for one hour.

Autumn Fun at Shlagel Farms

12850 Shlagel Rd., Waldorf

Fall activities at this farm include a straw maze, petting zoo, hayrides, and pumpkin picking. For cuteness overload, don’t miss the opportunity to hold some baby chicks. Tickets cost $11 per person, and the farm is open weekends through October 29.

Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Great Country Farms

34345 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont

Families can pick pumpkins, roast marshmallows, and cheer for their favorite pig at the ‘Oinkintucky Derby.’ Tickets for the Fall Pumpkin Harvest Festival range from $17 to $19, and the event runs from October 1 to October 31.

Fall Festival at Blue Ridge Mountain Maze

462 Winery Ln., Roseland

In addition to a bear-themed corn maze, this festival offers giant slides, farm animals, pumpkin picking, and plenty of autumnal treats. The activities are based at Blue Toad Hard Cider, so adults can also enjoy seasonal brews. The festival is open weekends through November 5, and admission starts at $13.

Fall Festival at Cox Farms

15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville

Mine for gems, take a hayride, milk a cow, explore the corn maze, and ride down more than seven giant slides at this festival. The activities take place Thursday through Monday until November 6 and Tuesday, November 7. Tickets range from $10 to $25, and must be purchased in advance online.