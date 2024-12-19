Happy end of the year, DC!

2024 is wrapping up, so here’s a list of electrifying parties, concerts, and family-friendly experiences that are sure to make your New Year’s Eve memorable. See you in 2025!

New Year’s Eve with E.U. and Sugar Bear

December 31

location_onBethesda Theater language Website

Go-go beats paired with call-and-response vocals are sure to get you moving on the last night of the year. Sugar Bear and his Experience Unlimited band are well-versed in throwing jumping parties—they’ve been around for more than 50 years—and they are back at Bethesda Theater for another high-energy New Year’s Eve show ($40+).

Noon Yards Eve

December 31

location_on Navy Yard language Website

Families can celebrate the holiday together at Noon Yards Eve. Kids can enjoy a balloon drop, trackless train rides, bounce houses, glitter tattoos, carnival games, and a magic show at the Sundeck at The Yards DC (free, but registration required).

Ultimate 80’s NYE Dance Party with DJ D

December 31

location_on Jammin Java language Website

This ’80s-themed dance bash is selling quickly. DJ D will be playing favorite throwback hits until 1 AM, bumping songs by Madonna, Janet Jackson, Depeche Mode, Tone Loc, and other ’80s artists. There’s also crowd singalongs and name-that-tune contests. At midnight, there’s a champagne toast and ball drop ($35).

A Jazz New Year’s Eve: SuperBlue or John Oliver Comedy

December 31

location_on Kennedy Center language Website

Here’s a way to jazz up your holiday, and end the night early if you choose. Two Kennedy Center concerts—one at 7 PM, one at 9 PM—feature the funk, jazz, and R&B vibes of Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling and guitarist Charlie Hunter. Or, head to the Concert Hall, where comedian and Last Week Tonight TV show host John Oliver has two stand-up shows ($79+ for SuperBlue concert, $99+ for comedy show).

A Vue Through the Decades

December 31

location_on VUE Rooftop language Website

Travel through time before the clock strikes midnight at Vue Rooftop’s retro New Year’s Eve party. Guests can gaze at the Washington Monument while dining on passed hors d’oeuvres, and grooving to the funky rhythms of throwback songs from the ’60s and later. Dress in your best outfit from your favorite era, and join the fun at this Hotel Washington gem; there’ a midnight toast, too. If you’re looking to book a hotel stay, you can snag two tickets to the party as part of the New Year’s Eve room package ($75 party admission, $449+ for room package).

Sammy Rae & The Friends

December 31

location_on The Anthem language Website

You can experience four live band performances in one night at the Anthem’s year-end concert. New York’s jazz-infused pop band Sammy Rae & the Friends returns to DC after sold-out performances earlier in the year at 9:30 Club; they’ll play alongside Ripe, and local groups Jukebox the Ghost and Oh He Dead ($75+).

New Year’s Eve Midnight Masquerade

December 31

location_on The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner language Website

Have a glamorous and mysterious evening at the Ritz-Carlton’s brand new December 31 celebration: New Year’s Eve Masquerade Réveillon. The elegant affair features food, live entertainment, and two drink tickets ($230 for adults, $59 for ages 4 to 12).

Big Night DC New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

December 31

location_on Gaylord National Resort & Hotel language Website

The name of this NYE jamboree is not an exaggeration. The Big Night celebration boasts an impressive lineup of DJs and performers, and will span multiple rooms of National Harbor’s Gaylord National Resort & Hotel. The party—hosted by actor Mario Lopez— is set to run for six hours across several dance floors. There are tickets available for VIP access, with options that include food and an Intern John Comedy Show ($118+).

Cirque du 2025 International Global Gala

December 31

location_on Omni Shoreham Hotel language Website

The Omni Shoreham Hotel welcomes thousands each year to party into the New Year cirque-style. This year’s gala highlights an array of international cultures through music, dance, and cuisine; four ballrooms will present themes including Carnival, Bastille Day, and Hollywood. Be on the lookout for appearances by Washington Nationals’ mascots Teddy and Abe ($109+).

First Night Alexandria

December 31

location_on Old Town language Website

One of the area’s beloved New Year’s Eve traditions is Alexandria’s family-friendly fireworks show. Leading up to the illuminations, Old Town museums, churches, hotels, and other institutions will host performing arts, live music, and dance parties ($10+ for adults, free for ages under 2).

Brand New Day VII

December 31-January 1

location_on Flash language Website

Flash’s Brand New Day party is never-ending: neighbors can dance the night away to the tunes of 24 live DJs for more than 30 hours. Now in its eighth year, the nonstop music marathon allows guests to choose the amount of fun they’d like to indulge in by offering multiple options for timed passes. There’s a pass for the whole weekend, or guests can buy just a January 1 day or night pass ($30+).

