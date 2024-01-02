4 Great Travel Deals for Winter

Now that the holidays are over, it’s actually a great time to find deals on getaways. Here are four exclusive Washingtonian reader travel deals.

Soak Up the Sun in Miami

Where: The Balfour Hotel, Miami Beach, FL; 305-538-1055.

What’s Special: Formerly known as The Lord Balfour Hotel, this charming, historic art deco property has 82 guest rooms and suites spread out over two buildings and connected by an enchanting courtyard. It was designed in 1940 by Anton Skislewicz (an important architect in Miami Beach’s art deco movement) and continues to cater to visitors with its unique style and timeless appeal. An elevated plunge pool with an underwater window provides the perfect Instagram shot. Terra-cotta mosaic tiles, and chaise lounges and rattan seating invite guests to sunbathe and enjoy seasonal refreshers.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Readers’ Deal” includes 15 percent off room rates, a bottle of Prosecco, a $100 food and beverage credit, and complimentary room upgrade, if available. The starting rate after the discount is $212.50 per night. Book using this special link.

When: Available indefinitely.

Caribbean Paradise

Where: Half Moon, Rose Hall, Montego Bay, St. James, Jamaica; 800-626-0592.

What’s special: Set on 400 acres of manicured grounds with lush foliage, the luxe Half Moon resort overlooks the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea. A big plus is that it’s 15 minutes from the airport. With two miles of private beach, the resort offers guests a serene ambiance with spectacular morning sunrises. There are several different types of accommodations, most with water views. There are complementary bikes to get around, and larger accommodations include two golf carts. Everything is right on property including an infinity pool that seems to flow into the sea, a spa, an 18-hole golf course, an equestrian center with 28 horses (you can even swim with the horses), restaurants, bars, tennis, pickleball, water sports, and a children’s village. Nannies are available and most of the staff have been there for years.

The deal: The “Signature Half Moon Experiences” package includes one complimentary night with a five-night minimum stay; round-trip shuttle airport transfers from Montego Bay Jamaica; a welcome cocktail and a VIP welcome amenity; daily buffet breakfast for two guests; a resort credit of $50 per stay; a choice of either one 60-minute massage or one 18-hole round of golf on the championship course; a complimentary golf clinic; and access two non-motorized water sports, racquet sports (tennis, squash, pickleball), and the children’s village and pony park. Room rates start at $825 a night. Book by January 31. To book call 800-626-0592.

When: Valid for stays through April 14.

New York, New York

Where: Loews Regency New York, 540 Park Ave., New York; 212-759-4100.

What’s special: Located at the corner of 61st Street and Park Avenue, this luxury hotel features a spa, a lobby lounge, the Regency Bar & Grill, a coffee bar, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The concierge is happy to help guests acquire theater tickets, check exhibits at local museums, or get them a table at hot new restaurants. Families get complimentary board games and toys, crayons and coloring books, and PlayStations for loan. The hotel is close to Fifth Avenue, Central Park, Grand Central Station, restaurants, Museum Mile, Broadway, shopping, and Rockefeller Center. Pet friendly.

The deal: The “Winter Deal” includes room accommodations, a $50 food and beverage credit per stay, a $100 Bloomingdale’s gift card, a one-level upgrade based on availability, and an edible New York-themed welcome amenity. Washingtonian readers also get an in-room movie, a value of $25. The package starts at $699 a night. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through March 15.

Bean Town

Where: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, Boston; 617-476-6664.

What’s special: The hotel is in the heart of Boston’s Seaport District, steps from downtown Boston and Boston Harbor and less than three miles from Logan Airport. The hotel has a 24-hour fitness center, a full-service spa, a year-round heated rooftop pool, and six dining venues. Throughout the lobby and other public spaces are a curated collection of contemporary works of art, including paintings, sculptures, and murals. Custom House and Freedom Trail are just a four-minute walk away. Other nearby points of interest include Faneuil Hall, the Old State House, and Quincy Market.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Winter Special” includes a Patron Deluxe room starting at $209 a night, about a 10 percent savings, and a food and beverage credit of $30 to be used at the Sporting Club. The hotel will also waive its $25 destination fee. To book, click here and use the promo code “Washingtonian.”

When: Valid for stays through February 1.