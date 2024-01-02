How to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree Around DC

The gorgeous Christmas tree you sought out in 2023 has been living on borrowed time since the calendar flipped to 2024. Here’s how you can get it out of your house.

DC

Christmas tree collection begins Wednesday, January 3, and continues to March 2 (if you are really laissez faire about the whole tree thing) for homes serviced by the District’s Department of Public Works. Place your trees curbside or in the tree box closest to your home. The city will compost your tree, and District residents can pick up bags of compost at the Fort Totten Transfer Station for the rest of the year. Make sure you remove lights, stands, and ornaments before you dispose of your tree!

If you can’t wait and want to drop off your tree instead, there are three locations where you can do so:

• 201 Bryant Street, Northwest;

• The Guy Mason Recreation Center at 3600 Calvert Street, Northwest;

• 2700 South Capitol Street, Southeast.

More info here.

Maryland

• Montgomery County will collect trees on residents’ regular recycling collection days. Your tree needs to be outside by 7 AM. They’ll be composted or mulched. More here.

• Prince George’s County will begin curbside collection January 8, and it will run through January 30. You can also drop off your tree at the Brown Station Road Public Container Pad & Recycling Center, 3501 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro. More here.

Virginia

• Arlington County‘s collection begins Tuesday, January 2, and runs through January 12 on residents’ regular trash collection day and plans to turn the trees into mulch. (Note: Collection shifts one day during this week. If your trash normally gets picked up on Friday, it’ll get picked up on Saturday morning.) If you miss the deadline, the county will still pick up your tree with your regular collection. You can also drop off your tree at the County’s Earth Products Yard at 4300 29th Street South, but you should schedule a time by calling 703-228-5000. More here.

• Fairfax County will pick up trees from January 2 through January 15. If you miss that window, you can schedule a brush special pickup. More here.

• The city of Alexandria will pick up trees on residents’ regular garbage collection day (and remember, this is a short week, so everything “slides” one day). More here.

• The city of Falls Church collects trees on Wednesdays through February, though it encourages you to get it done in the next two weeks. More here.

