Washington Post Taps Top Axios Editor to Oversee Local Coverage

Jamie Stockwell, who was the executive editor for Axios Local, will oversee local coverage at the Washington Post, Washingtonian has learned. Axios, which is headquartered in Arlington, hired Stockwell in early 2022 to expand its local operations and now has outposts in 30 cities and regions. Stockwell was a Metro reporter at the Post before joining the San Antonio Express-News, where she rose to Metro editor and eventually managing editor. She then spent three years at the New York Times, where she was a deputy national editor overseeing coverage of Texas, the Southwest, the South, and its “Race/Related” project.

Post Local editor Mike Semel, who previously oversaw local coverage, was recently promoted to deputy managing editor. He’ll assume that role when Stockwell starts, a date Washingtonian was unable to immediately confirm.

Stockwell will step into a coverage area that newsroom sources say was hit hard by the paper’s recent buyouts. Though the Post hasn’t confirmed such a move publicly, it appears to have ended its Metro columns as the calendar flipped to 2024. The thinning comes as several local stories have become big “talkers,” including a record number of murders last year in the District of Columbia as well as the Wizards and Capitals’ plans to move to Alexandria.

