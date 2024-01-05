9 Places to Satisfy a Pancake Craving Around DC

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

Fluffy, lemony pancakes have long been a staple at this dining room in the lobby of Capitol Hill’s Yotel hotel. Want to stay at home? Check out original chef Art Smith’s recipe.

908 W St., NW

If you are a dessert-for-breakfast person, head to the Shaw branch of this Panamanian cafe. Its decadent vanilla-and-coffee pancakes come with mascarpone mousse and butterscotch sauce.

1100 Florida Ave., NW

This soul food institution turns 80 this year, and its cinnamon-and-sugar-topped hotcakes, served all day, are one reason the diner has had such staying power.

1601 14th St., NW

If classic buttermilk flapjacks with rivulets of butter and maple syrup are what you’re after, Stephen Starr’s French brasserie is worth a stop. Bonus (especially if you have little kids): It opens earlier than most brunch spots, at 9:30 AM.

225 Seventh St., SE

Fans line up for breakfast daily at this Eastern Market institution. On the menu: buttermilk, blueberry/buckwheat, and chocolate-chip pancakes for a mere $7.95 (real maple syrup is extra, though).

1501 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Brunch is served all day six days a week at this Del Ray hangout (it’s closed Mondays). One draw: hearty masa pancakes with mole syrup and berries.

14215 Centreville Sq., Centreville

My colleague Jessica Sidman is a fan of the “super-light, jigglyt” souffle pancakes at this Japanese cafe, which she calls “a once-viral internet sensation actually worth the hype.” She’s partial to the strawberry and matcha versions.

201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

This National Harbor steakhouse inside the Gaylord hotel hops on the board trend with its pancake platter for two, arrayed with Nutella, strawberries, vanilla whipped cream, and more.

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

Chef/owner Jesse Miller nails comfort food with a twist at his laidback restaurant. At brunch, that means a giant pancake topped with fried chicken, maple-braised pork belly, and pickled jalapeños (you can also get them with butter and maple syrup).

