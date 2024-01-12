Urban luxury awaits you in the Charlotte model by Classic Cottages, which boasts 10′ ceilings and 8’ windows and doors on the main level, white oak hardwood flooring throughout, Thermador appliances in the gourmet kitchen, and spaciously elegant dining, living and office spaces also conveniently located on the main level.
Upstairs features 5 bedrooms and baths, including a spacious Primary Suite with double-sided gas fireplace, large walk-in custom closets, and luxurious primary spa bathroom. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized, each with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets.
Also included within this home is an expansive lower level perfect for entertaining friends and family, including an appointed wet bar, fitness room, recreation room, and dedicated storage room. This desirable north Arlington home in Cherrydale is just a 3 min drive to I-66 and 8 mins to Georgetown in Washington, DC. Schools: Taylor Elementary School, Dorothy Hamm Middle School, Washington-Liberty High School. Next Open House: Sunday, January 14th, 11 am – 1 pm.
Address: 4009 20th Street N, Arlington, VA 22207
Contact:
Michelle Lynch
Sales Manager at Classic Cottages
Broker for Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
571-520-6355
sales@ccottages.com