Del Mar. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch

Clock out early to enjoy a quiet lunch at your favorite restaurant.

Written by
| Published on
Contents
  1. Petite Cerise
  2. Sushi Nakazawa
  3. Kirby Club
  4. Del Mar

For Chilling With a Book

Petite Cerise

location_on 1027 Seventh St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

This low-key French place is prettiest during the day. Settle in with salami-and-goat-cheese crepes, onion soup, and mussels in white wine. Besides coffee, there are London fogs and easy-drinking cocktails.

 

For a Solo Splurge
Back to Top

Sushi Nakazawa

location_on 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

DC’s top-tier sushi room offers an omakase menu with straight-from-Japan delicacies such as fatty tuna and tiger prawns. The parade of nigiri–and the matcha and sake selection–is best enjoyed at the bar.

 

For an Afternoon Date
Back to Top

Kirby Club

location_on 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

language Website

Photograph by Kimberly Kong.

Rose Previte’s ’70s-cool dining room serves za’atar martinis and Lebanese-accented kebabs and spreads that make easy shares. Don’t leave without trying the olive-­and-walnut dip.

 

For a Scenic Spot
Back to Top

Del Mar

location_on 791 Wharf St., SW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Angle for a table that gives you a water view at this glittery Wharf spot, where the cocktails are head-turners, the jamón is expertly sliced, and a seafood tower overflows with lobster and langoustines.

Related
5 Great Lunch Deals at Upscale Restaurants Around DC

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

For Chilling With a Book
Back to Top

Petite Cerise

location_on 1027 Seventh St., NW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

This low-key French place is prettiest during the day. Settle in with salami-and-goat-cheese crepes, onion soup, and mussels in white wine. Besides coffee, there are London fogs and easy-drinking cocktails.

 

For a Solo Splurge
Back to Top

Sushi Nakazawa

location_on 1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

DC’s top-tier sushi room offers an omakase menu with straight-from-Japan delicacies such as fatty tuna and tiger prawns. The parade of nigiri–and the matcha and sake selection–is best enjoyed at the bar.

 

For an Afternoon Date
Back to Top

Kirby Club

location_on 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

language Website

Photograph by Kimberly Kong.

Rose Previte’s ’70s-cool dining room serves za’atar martinis and Lebanese-accented kebabs and spreads that make easy shares. Don’t leave without trying the olive-­and-walnut dip.

 

For a Scenic Spot
Back to Top

Del Mar

location_on 791 Wharf St., SW

language Website

Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Angle for a table that gives you a water view at this glittery Wharf spot, where the cocktails are head-turners, the jamón is expertly sliced, and a seafood tower overflows with lobster and langoustines.

Related
5 Great Lunch Deals at Upscale Restaurants Around DC

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Petworth.

Longreads

Perfect for your commute

Confessions of a Former Oath Keeper

The Abortion Battle on Virginia’s Border

DC’s Food Influencer Scene Is Booming. It’s Also a Hot Mess.

Inside DC’s Absurdly Confusing Recreational Weed Market