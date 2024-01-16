4 Restaurants to Take a Long and Luxurious Weekday Lunch

For Chilling With a Book
Petite Cerise
This low-key French place is prettiest during the day. Settle in with salami-and-goat-cheese crepes, onion soup, and mussels in white wine. Besides coffee, there are London fogs and easy-drinking cocktails.
For a Solo SplurgeBack to Top
Sushi Nakazawa
DC’s top-tier sushi room offers an omakase menu with straight-from-Japan delicacies such as fatty tuna and tiger prawns. The parade of nigiri–and the matcha and sake selection–is best enjoyed at the bar.
For an Afternoon DateBack to Top
Kirby Club
Rose Previte’s ’70s-cool dining room serves za’atar martinis and Lebanese-accented kebabs and spreads that make easy shares. Don’t leave without trying the olive-and-walnut dip.
For a Scenic SpotBack to Top
Del Mar
Angle for a table that gives you a water view at this glittery Wharf spot, where the cocktails are head-turners, the jamón is expertly sliced, and a seafood tower overflows with lobster and langoustines.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
