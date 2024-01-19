Boozy Bounce House? Adults Can Now Play at the Lane in Ivy City.

If you’ve ever wished to be a kid again without sacrificing grown-up perks, we’ve got three words for you: Boozy. Bounce. House. That’s one of the experiences currently available at the Lane, the Ivy City play space that is now offerings patrons of all ages a chance to reconnect with childhood fun.

The Lane opened in February 2020 as a “family social club,” touting play structures, story times, and other kid-focused programming. A month later, the world stopped, and we were suddenly more consumed with hoarding toilet paper than riding down slides. The space struggled to regain its footing amid the pandemic pivots, and announced it would close at the beginning of 2022. However, member and mother of two Jennifer May stepped in to purchase the Lane, keeping the doors open. “I always felt like it was an extension of my home,” she says.

May saw how the space was catering to a wide age range through events, from baby showers to retirement parties. She realized the Lane could operate as more than just a playground for children: It could also be a co-working space, neighborhood bar, and chill hangout spot.

Since taking over, May has been experimenting with new membership options (including day passes) and a different identity for the space, one that moves beyond just kids and parents. It still caters to that original audience—the play area is open to youngsters from 4 to 8 PM, and adults are only allowed in that section if they are accompanied by a child—but the espresso bar, second-floor clubhouse, and rooftop deck remain open to patrons of all ages across the day.

Sometimes, the play area is completely dedicated to grown-up fun. Every Friday, a bounce house is set up for kids from 5 to 8 PM. But once it hits bedtime, little tykes are shuttled out, and adults can descend from the bar to further unwind in the ball pit, ropes course, and yes, the bounce house. Prizes are even awarded to those who go down the slide without spilling their beers.

“The key for the slide is two drinks, tuck and turn,” says May. “One drink, you’re just not loose enough yet, at two you’re perfect, but three might be too much.”

May also recommends trying the bounce house when you’re no more than one drink into the evening. Imbibe too much before a jump session, and you run the risk of recreating the days of too much birthday cake at a bounce house party—not exactly the kind of childhood experience people are trying to recapture.

Beyond the play space, the upstairs bar area (which has its own separate entrance) hosts mixology classes, karaoke nights, and drag bingo. There’s also nostalgic board games, corn hole, and a fire pit where people can sip cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. May is in the process of launching a “child concierge” program where parents can drop their kids in the play area with supervision, and then enjoy some relaxation upstairs—a need she relates to as a parent herself.

“I want to go meet my friends, I want to have fun,” says May. “I’m still a person, I’m still me. I just happen to have a kid.”

The Lane. 1408 Okie St., NE.

Join the conversation!