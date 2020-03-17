

Parents, rejoice: The Lane “family social club” is streaming programming for kids starting today. Tickets for each online event are pay-what-you-can.

The inaugural program kicks off at 3 PM today. For 45 minutes, mini animal enthusiasts can virtually hang with one of the Lane’s staff members and her pet pals, a German Shepherd and a boa snake. Kids will learn about animal training, with a chance to ask pet questions of their own—and maybe even catch a few dog tricks.

Additional events this week include theater games on Wednesday and artsy activities on Thursday.

Program listings will be updated weekly. Instructions for streaming will be emailed after tickets are purchased.

The Lane. 1408 Okie St., NE.

