26 Terrific Brunch Spots Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale

These two restaurants—the area’s top dim sum destinations—set themselves apart with handmade noodles and dumplings. Rustic, wide strands are as satisfying when slicked in a hot-and-sour sauce as they are submerged in spicy beef-tendon soup, while pork-filled pot stickers are a staple at every table. The rest of the menu is rich in treasures, too, including garlicky cucumbers, Peking-beef wraps, braised pork on rice, and thousand-layer pancakes. Affordable prices make it easy to sample it all.

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

These pizza shops in Shaw and Navy Yard are aces at brunch. Options include cannoli-inspired bombolini; hash browns with prosciutto; and a mammoth breakfast sandwich. In more of a lunch mood? Go for one of the deck-oven pizzas, and don’t forget a side of feta ranch for crust-dipping. Bottomless cocktails—Aperol spritzes, mimosas, Bellinis—are a relative bargain at $19.

1805 18th St., NW

Dupont’s hit Korean restaurant is as vibrant at brunch as it is at dinner. Book a table—inside or on the patio—or belly up to the bar for grilled galbi steak-and-eggs, hangover-curing soups and stews, and towering milk bread French toast platters. Fun day drinks include fresh juices like strawberry-lychee lemonade that can be spiked with booze.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

It’s tempting to hunker down over a single, hearty plate at brunch, but just say yes to the apps at this Little Italy–inspired dining room at Pike & Rose (the Capitol Hill original doesn’t do brunch). We’d be happy sharing rounds of chicken-parm sliders (with deliciously peppery vodka sauce for dunking), crunchy calamari, light and lemony ricotta doughnuts, and anything-but-boring Greek and Caesar salads. Of the larger dishes, the egg sandwich with ham and honey mustard—and the kids’-menu chicken tenders—are favorites.

1200 19th St., NW; 3251 Blenheim Blvd., Fairfax

The weekend dim sum brunches at these Peter Chang’s hits—Chang Chang is in Dupont, Mama Chang is in Fairfax—are feasts of the kitchens’ terrific dumplings. There are soup dumplings, chili wontons, shrimp-and-pork siumai, or shrimp-and-chive purses. Other draws include an egg custard bun or tart, and a dramatically puffed bubble pancake.

1331 Fourth St., SE

This snug Navy Yard favorite sticks to its eclectic share-plates approach for brunch. Crispy cauliflower with tahini is a must-get, and if there are better, softer scrambled eggs with goat cheese and mushrooms in the city, we haven’t found them. There’s also a nice selection of brunch cocktails, including a mezcal Bloody Mary and boozy iced coffee.

801 O St., NW

We’ve lingered over many a wonderful weekend brunch at chef Cedric Maupillier’s French bistro in Shaw. The daytime menu includes both lunch and brunch items—think steak tartare, escargots, and cassoulet alongside quiche Lorraine, French toast, and steak and eggs. Don’t miss housemade croissants and cinnamon buns.

1255 Union St., NE

Stephen Starr’s Mexico City-inspired hit near Union Market turns out strapping weekend plates like housemade chorizo with eggs, a double cheeseburger with chipotle remoulade, and Yucatan-style huevos rancheros. Pregame with some of the city’s best nachos and a michelada.

125 Founders Ave., Falls Church

This new-ish spot from the couple behind DC’s acclaimed Rooster & Owl practically bursts with whimsy. Kids will clamor to sit in the birdcage booths, while parents take the edge off with kimchi Bloodies and a lime-green pandan-gin cocktail inspired by Nickelodeon slime. Meanwhile, a swirly “tornado” omelet hides a mound of kimchi fried rice, a mochi waffle is accented with fermented-banana creme anglaise, and the onion soup tastes equal parts pho and French.

3050 K St., NW; 791 Wharf St., SW

Fiola Mare, the star of the Georgetown waterfront, is a top pick for special occasion brunches (it’s still not as spendy as at dinner). Diners can spring for the $95 “sparkling brunch” that includes a warm pastry basket, choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert, and unlimited Prosecco and brunch cocktails. Over at the Wharf, Spanish sister Del Mar dresses up an afternoon with seafood tapas, Catalan egg dishes, and bottles of bubbles with fresh juices. Both have ample outdoor waterfront seating.

1124 23rd St., NW

Chef Enrique Limardo fuses Latin and Mediterranean flavors at this chic West End dining room. Avocado toast goes beyond the usual accompaniments, with poached octopus, smoked-jalapeno dressing, and harissa mayo. On the lunchier side, we’re fans of the tiger prawns swimming in lemony butter and served with housemade sourdough.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Cookbook star Najmieh Batmanglij is behind the recipes at this chic Persian fine-dining restaurant, done up with shiny wood lattices and brass accents. Her co-pilot in the kitchen: former Maydan chef Chris Morgan. Together they create food that’s both homey and beautifully presented. During weekend brunch—served until 4 PM—that means date-and-cinnamon omelets and lamb-stuffed breakfast sandwiches.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The glittery Italian destination at the Capitol Crossing development has a snazzy weekend roster. Live it up with lobster Benedict, cinnamon-y brioche rolls, and rigatoni carbonara. Or, share family-style platters of veal parm, grilled whole branzino, or grilled chicken.

1601 14th St., NW; 1250 Fifth St., NE

Le Diplomate, Stephen Starr’s perennially packed French brasserie, hardly needs an introduction—everyone from President Biden to your out-of-town relatives have angled for a table. Credit a soiree-like atmosphere, approachable menus—though one can always splurge on lobster frites and Champagne—and sniper-like consistency. Sister Union Market tavern St. Anselm is also a hit, with biscuits and killer avocado toast in addition to axe-handle ribeyes.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The lunchy brunch is every bit as charming as dinner at this French bistro in Georgetown. The menu features Parisian gnocchi and pork Milanese, but the textbook French omelet with Boursin cheese and creamy sabayon sauce is a must-get. Meanwhile, pastry chef Isabel Coss converts everyone into a sweet tooth with her seasonal desserts.

3400 11th St., NW

Surprise! Some of DC’s best biscuits are at a Malaysian restaurant. Chef James Wozniuk, who grew up in South Carolina, pairs his buttery baked goods with a silky coconut/pandan custard. Other brunch highlights include “flooded bread” (roti, coconut curry, yellow dal, and a soft-poached egg) and nasi ganja, a fried-chicken-and-rice dish with coconut chutney, salted duck egg, and sambal.

6981 Hechinger Dr., Springfield

Breakfast is served all-day at this Yemeni destination. Bring a group, because every meal is a feast. Dig into classic slow-cooked fava beans with tomato and onion, sautéed lamb liver, and scrambled eggs, all served with tandoori bread. On the sweet side, there’s rashoush—clay-oven-cooked bread with dates and honey.

905 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

Faux trees bring the outside in at this upscale Pike & Rose dining room from the Cava crew. During warmer months, the inside goes out when the bar extends to the expansive patio. Stylish cocktails and new takes on Greek fare—a roasted-squash tartine with manouri cheese, French toast with almonds and olive oil—are the draw wherever you sit.

1337 11th St., NW

Shaw’s farmhouse-chic restaurant, courtesy of restaurateurs and Equinox alumni Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic, is a locavore destination both indoors and out. We think their family-style “chef’s choice” menu ($39 per person at brunch), is one of the most generous deals in town, with multiple courses like hash browns with smoked salmon and braised short rib Benedict.

1811 Columbia Rd., NW

DC’s longest-running and best-known drag brunch is going strong at this Adams Morgan sushi institution. The Sunday events are all-ages, and chef Masako Morishita’s cooking is as much of a reason to visit as the drag. Tickets will run you $39.95, and include a brunch buffet.

1027 Seventh St., NW

Dabney chef/owner Jeremiah Langhorne’s all-day Shaw cafe is at its prettiest on sunny mornings. During the week, a coffee counter doles out homemade croissants, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches. Weekends, you can luxe things up with foie gras beignets, a crepe oozing with goat cheese and salami, and delightful daiquiris and sours.

3411 Fifth St., S., Arlington

This folksy (but cheffy) dining room serves up takeout-friendly biscuit sandwiches and coffee on weekdays, and a more leisurely brunch on weekends. Carbo-load with cornbread and honey butter or shrimp-flecked hushpuppies, then dig into plates that show off the kitchen’s barbecue skills. Grits are topped with smoky pulled pork and pickled chilies, while brisket is turned into hash and paired with poached eggs, kale, and Brussels sprouts.

1207 Ninth St., NW

Brunch is served every day of the week until 3:45 at this eclectic Shaw spot. David Deshaies’s menu is grounded in American flavors—avocado toast, a riff on an everything bagel with lox, a double cheeseburger, and fried chicken and waffles are top-notch—but flies off in plenty of other directions. Warming sweet-potato shakshuka nods to North Africa, while shrimp and grits gets a pineappley Caribbean spin.