Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

An Adams Morgan penthouse, a townhouse in Alexandria, and a Takoma Park bungalow

Written by
| Published on
Photograph of Takoma Park bungalow by Realtourinc

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A townhouse in Alexandria

Photograph by BTW Images, Courtesy of Compass
Photograph by BTW Images, Courtesy of Compass
Photograph by BTW Images, Courtesy of Compass
Photograph by BTW Images, Courtesy of Compass

Price: $774,900

Where: 215 Tennessee Ave., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot Size: 0.04 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifir L. Birtwhistle, KW Metro Center

This end-unit rowhouse in Warwick Village is three levels. The home has an updated kitchen and wall of windows that overlook a fenced-in backyard with a private patio and a Maple tree. The lower level was recently renovated, with a separate living space, bathroom and a washer and dryer. There is a pool and playground nearby.

 

2

A Takoma Park bungalow

Photograph by Realtourinc, Courtesy of Realtor.com
Photograph by Realtourinc, Courtesy of Realtor.com
Photograph by Realtourinc, Courtesy of Realtor.com
Photograph by Realtourinc, Courtesy of Realtor.com

Price: $929,000

Where: 120 Sherman Ave., Takoma Park

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.15 acre

Listing Agent: Daniel Metcalf, Perennial Real Estate

The 1903 bungalow has a front porch and a back patio in a fenced backyard. Two of the bathrooms have been renovated. The kitchen has two separate quartz countertops. The home also comes with a new driveway with parking for three cars.

 

3

An Adams Morgan penthouse

Photograph by Cole Brock, CPV Media
Photograph by Cole Brock, CPV Media
Photograph by Cole Brock, CPV Media
Photograph by Cole Brock, CPV Media

Price: $1.195 million

Where: 2328 Champlain St., NW, Unit PH424

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Condo fee: $1,376 monthly

Listing Agent: Roger Taylor, Compass

This two-level penthouse in the Lofts of Adams Morgan comes with a 700-square-foot private rooftop with views of the Washington Monument and US Capitol, as well as a second private outdoor space on the main floor. The unit features 12-foot ceilings and walls lined with windows, providing abundant natural light. The property also includes a storage area and two garage parking spaces.

Egan Ward
Egan Ward
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day