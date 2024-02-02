3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A townhouse in Alexandria

Price: $774,900

Where: 215 Tennessee Ave., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot Size: 0.04 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifir L. Birtwhistle, KW Metro Center

This end-unit rowhouse in Warwick Village is three levels. The home has an updated kitchen and wall of windows that overlook a fenced-in backyard with a private patio and a Maple tree. The lower level was recently renovated, with a separate living space, bathroom and a washer and dryer. There is a pool and playground nearby.

2

A Takoma Park bungalow

Price: $929,000

Where: 120 Sherman Ave., Takoma Park

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.15 acre

Listing Agent: Daniel Metcalf, Perennial Real Estate

The 1903 bungalow has a front porch and a back patio in a fenced backyard. Two of the bathrooms have been renovated. The kitchen has two separate quartz countertops. The home also comes with a new driveway with parking for three cars.

3

An Adams Morgan penthouse

Price: $1.195 million

Where: 2328 Champlain St., NW, Unit PH424

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Condo fee: $1,376 monthly

Listing Agent: Roger Taylor, Compass

This two-level penthouse in the Lofts of Adams Morgan comes with a 700-square-foot private rooftop with views of the Washington Monument and US Capitol, as well as a second private outdoor space on the main floor. The unit features 12-foot ceilings and walls lined with windows, providing abundant natural light. The property also includes a storage area and two garage parking spaces.