3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.
1
A townhouse in Alexandria
Price: $774,900
Where: 215 Tennessee Ave., Alexandria
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2
Lot Size: 0.04 acre
Listing Agent: Jennifir L. Birtwhistle, KW Metro Center
This end-unit rowhouse in Warwick Village is three levels. The home has an updated kitchen and wall of windows that overlook a fenced-in backyard with a private patio and a Maple tree. The lower level was recently renovated, with a separate living space, bathroom and a washer and dryer. There is a pool and playground nearby.
2
A Takoma Park bungalow
Price: $929,000
Where: 120 Sherman Ave., Takoma Park
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3
Lot Size: 0.15 acre
Listing Agent: Daniel Metcalf, Perennial Real Estate
The 1903 bungalow has a front porch and a back patio in a fenced backyard. Two of the bathrooms have been renovated. The kitchen has two separate quartz countertops. The home also comes with a new driveway with parking for three cars.
3
An Adams Morgan penthouse
Price: $1.195 million
Where: 2328 Champlain St., NW, Unit PH424
Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2
Condo fee: $1,376 monthly
Listing Agent: Roger Taylor, Compass
This two-level penthouse in the Lofts of Adams Morgan comes with a 700-square-foot private rooftop with views of the Washington Monument and US Capitol, as well as a second private outdoor space on the main floor. The unit features 12-foot ceilings and walls lined with windows, providing abundant natural light. The property also includes a storage area and two garage parking spaces.