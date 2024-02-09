Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Huntley

The Virginia singer–who performs using his last name–won The Voice.

Eleanor Traylor

The 90-year-old Howard professor emeritus is helping fight book bans.

Luke Russert

MSNBC is bringing him back to host a new live-events brand, MSNBC Live.

Michele Norris

Her new book, Our Hidden Conversations, looks at how Americans think about race and identity.

Jahmal Harvey

A boxer from Prince George’s County, he’ll compete in the Paris Olympics.

Disinvited! Confederate Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery

After more than 100 years, the controversial monument is gone.

Photograph of Huntley by Trae PattonN/NBC.

Photograph of other Guest List photos courtesy of subjects.

This article appears in the February 2024 issue of Washingtonian.