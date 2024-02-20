A new coach, a new GM, even a new home uniform—it’s safe to say that DC United is looking for a new start in 2024, as the Feb. 24 season opener against the New England Revolution at Audi Field approaches. Here’s what you need to know headed into the new season:

It’s not Wayne’s world anymore

English soccer legend Wayne Rooney is no longer the man in charge; he’s been replaced as the coach by ex-New York Red Bulls interim coach Troy Lesense. The club also elevated longtime sporting director Dave Kasper to an advisory role prior to the season, allowing Ally Mackay, a Scotsman who helped guide Nashville SC to four consecutive playoff appearances after the club’s first MLS season in 2020, to take over the day-to-day roles as general manager.

When one (transfer) window closes…

The front office isn’t the only place where DC United has seen turnover from last year. Homegrown stars Andy Najar and Chris Durkin, both on their second stints with the team, were let go and traded away, respectively. Promising ex-Maryland Terrapins centerback Donovan Pines also departed the club for England, while his backline partner Derrick Williams is now playing for Atlanta United. On the other hand, ex-Premier League star Christian Benteke, the club’s leading goalscorer last year, will be returning for a third season in red and black.

…Another one opens

While DC United may lack continuity from last season, the reinforcements are on the way. The club’s headline acquisition this offseason was Matti Peltola, a 21-year-old Finn who already has national team and Champions League experience on his resume. He’ll join 22-year-old Oakton native Ted Ku-DiPietro in a fresh-faced midfield duo. The club also went local in the draft, selecting Georgetown forward Jacob Murrell with the seventh overall pick. To bolster the backline, the team signed Swedish centerback Christopher McVey away from Inter Miami.

New threads

“New look” isn’t just a euphemism for a team with roster and coaching changes, in this case. Earlier this month, DC United unveiled its new uniforms for the 2024 season. While the club retains its traditional black and red color scheme, the kit now features a subtle curvy-stripe pattern—an homage to the arches of the Frederick Douglass Bridge, located just a block away from DC United’s Audi Field home. The logo on the front of the kit will be different as well, as blockchain company XDC makes way for local company Guidehouse as the club’s lead sponsor—in true DC fashion, a consulting firm.