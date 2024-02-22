Pandas Coming Back to DC? It Could Be Happening.

It has been 106 days since a panda called DC home, but there’s new hope that we will soon be counting the days until their return. According to a NBC News report, the China Wildlife Conservation Association is currently in conversations to potentially bring pandas back to Washington. The Zoo has confirmed the talks are occurring.

“It’s always been our intention and hope to have giant pandas at the Zoo in the future and continue our research here and conservation work in China,” says Dr. Brandie Smith, director of the National Zoo. “The Zoo is in discussions with our Chinese partner, the China Wildlife Conservation Association, to develop a future giant panda program.”

A new delegation of bears will be arriving in the United States this year, albeit to the San Diego Zoo. The return of the pandas was foreshadowed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a November dinner in San Francisco: During his speech, Xi said China was “ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation,” specifically mentioning California. However, we now know those efforts could extend to Washington, too.

When Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji flew to China on the Panda Express in November, it was just before the panda loan agreement between the zoo and CWCA expired. Their departure also marked the first time in 23 years there were no black and white bears at the National Zoo. In their absence, the Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat has remained empty. However, in anticipation of more pandas, the habitat is getting a $1.7 million makeover, complete with luxe amenities such as a waterfall.

Join the conversation!